Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hilarious! Drunk woman books flight to Georgia but boards for India, sparks fun-fest online (WATCH)

    A woman purchased a plane ticket for herself while she was drunk. It doesn't stop here, she then boarded a flight only to realise that she was headed to India instead of Georgia for where she had booked a ticket.

    Hilarious! Drunk woman books flight to Georgia but boards for India, sparks fun-fest online (WATCH)
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 4:08 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 4:08 PM IST

    Well! It makes sense if you lose track of your stop or nod off while riding a train. Still, very few people make a mistake while purchasing a plane ticket. A woman purchased a plane ticket for herself while she was drunk. It doesn't stop here, she then boarded a flight only to realise that she was headed to India instead of Georgia for where she had booked a ticket.

    The mishap was captured in a viral video that has captivated the internet. 

    In the footage, the woman can be seen seated on a plane, her confusion palpable as she listens to announcements in Hindi. The video’s caption cheekily reads, "POV: You drunkenly booked a flight to Georgia … and now you are sitting on a plane, realizing you are actually headed to India."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NINI ★ (@stellaniniii)

    With over 4,000 likes and a staggering 370,000 views, the video has sparked a flurry of online reactions.

    Commenters have been quick to weigh in on her accidental odyssey. Some have suggested that perhaps the ticket was deliberately booked to India, while others extend warm welcomes to the unintentional tourist.

    Also read: Mid-air horror as drunk EasyJet flyer storms cockpit, then tries to open exit door at 30,000 ft (WATCH)

    One user remarked, “You need a visa to travel to India, a concept many Americans do not understand. So, no you can’t stumble into India.”

    Another added a humorous note on the subject of air travel regulations, stating, “Drunk people are not allowed on planes and only a certain level is permitted.”

    Among the more light-hearted responses, some users offered their good wishes, with one commenting, “It’s okay… have fun in India and big love from Germany. I am a big fan of India.”

    Another jested, “Yeah, all those who check your boarding pass are also drunk,” while others enthusiastically suggested, “Welcome to India! You should definitely visit Jharipani in Uttarakhand.”

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'I'm scared..someone's dead': Students desperate texts to parents during Georgia school shooting goes viral shk

    'I'm scared..someone's dead': Student's desperate texts to parents during Georgia school shooting goes viral

    BOMBSHELL China's Wuhan lab linked to Covid leak may have released deadly 2014 polio virus, new study claims snt

    BOMBSHELL! China's Wuhan lab linked to Covid leak may have released deadly 2014 polio virus, new study claims

    17 students killed, 13 seriously injured as devastating fire sweeps Kenya school dormitory snt

    17 students killed, 14 seriously injured as devastating fire sweeps Kenya school dormitory

    Revealed 6 asteroids with highest risk of destroying humanity; 2007 FT3 could hit Earth by Oct 5 this year snt

    Revealed: 6 asteroids with highest risk of destroying humanity; 2007 FT3 could hit Earth by Oct 5 this year

    Nostradamus of US polls Allan Lichtman predicts Kamala Harris will win presidential elections 2024 (WATCH) snt

    'Nostradamus' of US polls Allan Lichtman predicts Kamala Harris will win presidential elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Video Salman Khan shoots for Bigg Boss 18 promo despite two broken ribs; here's what he said (WATCH) RBA

    Video: Salman Khan shoots for Bigg Boss 18 promo despite two broken ribs; here's what he said (WATCH)

    Its bae day....', Suhana Khan cheers BFF Ananya Panday for her OTT debut in 'Call Me Bae' ATG

    'It's bae day....', Suhana Khan cheers BFF Ananya Panday for her OTT debut in 'Call Me Bae'

    'Border 2': Diljit Dosanjh joins Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan for the war film, see post RKK

    'Border 2': Diljit Dosanjh joins Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan for the war film, see post

    Health and wellness benefits of wearing silver rings you should know RTM

    Health and wellness benefits of wearing silver rings you should know

    How to open the Hartalika Teej fast: rituals, rules, and dos and don'ts NTI

    How to open the Hartalika Teej fast: rituals, rules, and dos and don'ts

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon