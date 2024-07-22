Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    US election heats up: Kamala Harris and JD Vance bring Andhra vs Tamil Nadu flavour

    Kamala Harris's ties to India are deeply rooted in the Besant Nagar neighborhood of Chennai, where her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was born. Shyamala moved to the US as a teenager to pursue a doctoral degree at the University of California, Berkeley, where she met Donald J. Harris.

    As the US presidential election approaches, Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican candidate JD Vance find themselves in a heated race. On social media, this contest has taken on a unique dimension, highlighting the cultural connections between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. This intriguing angle emerges from Harris's maternal roots in Chennai and Vance's wife Usha Chilukuri Vance's origins in Andhra Pradesh.

    Kamala Harris's ties to India are deeply rooted in the Besant Nagar neighborhood of Chennai, where her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was born. Shyamala moved to the US as a teenager to pursue a doctoral degree at the University of California, Berkeley, where she met Donald J. Harris. The couple married in 1963 and welcomed Kamala in 1964, followed by her sister Maya in 1967.

    Joe Biden bows to Democratic pressure, halts 2024 campaign; to serve full term

    Usha Chilukuri Vance has her roots in Chilakaluripeta, Andhra Pradesh. Her parents, an engineer and a biologist, immigrated to the US, where Usha was born. An accomplished academic, Usha graduated from Yale University with a degree in History and went on to complete her M.Phil in Early Modern History from Columbia University and a JD in Law from Yale Law School.

    She has worked as a legal clerk at the US Supreme Court and is now a successful legal associate in San Francisco.

    Raised in San Diego, Usha Chilukuri Vance's journey is noteworthy. Once a registered Democrat, Usha met JD Vance at Yale Law School. Vance, who hails from conservative Middle America, credits Usha for his personal and professional growth. In his memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," Vance describes Usha as his "Yale spirit guide" and praises her brilliance.

    Social media users have taken a keen interest in the Indian connection between Harris and Vance. The November 5 election will determine which of these two women will be a heartbeat away from the White House.

    133 dead in Bangladesh protests: 'Shoot on sight' order enforced following deadly student unrest

    Recent polls show that Kamala Harris is more popular than JD Vance. According to YouGov, Harris has a 49% popularity rating compared to Vance's 28%. However, Harris also faces higher disapproval rates. The poll indicates that many Americans are still forming their opinions about Vance, reflecting his relative obscurity in presidential politics.

