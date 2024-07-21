133 dead in Bangladesh protests: 'Shoot on sight' order enforced following deadly student unrest

Facing a critical challenge in her 15th year in office, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has cancelled her planned diplomatic tour due to the intensifying unrest. The government's response includes the imposition of a national curfew starting Friday, with only essential errands permitted during a brief Saturday afternoon relaxation of restrictions.

In a dramatic escalation of civil unrest in Bangladesh, soldiers have been deployed to patrol the streets following widespread student protests. The Bangladeshi government has taken a severe stance on the dissent, issuing orders for police to 'shoot on sight' anyone who violates the curfew. This approach highlights the gravity of the situation as violence has resulted in at least 133 fatalities this week.

Facing a critical challenge in her 15th year in office, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has cancelled her planned diplomatic tour due to the intensifying unrest. The government's response includes the imposition of a national curfew starting Friday, with only essential errands permitted during a brief Saturday afternoon relaxation of restrictions. All public gatherings and demonstrations are banned under the curfew.

The unrest has led to a nationwide internet shutdown since Thursday, significantly disrupting communication channels within and beyond the country. Major Bangladeshi newspapers, including the Dhaka Tribune and Daily Star, have been unable to update their social media accounts due to the blackout.

The situation has also impacted nearly 1,000 Indian students, who have been evacuated from Bangladesh through various transit points and flights. Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has assured that the Foreign Ministry is fully engaged in ensuring the safety of Indian nationals in the country.

In response to the ongoing violence and arson, the government has enforced a complete internet shutdown to regain control over the situation. Alongside this, students from India, Nepal, and Bhutan studying in Bangladesh are being safely repatriated.

The Border Security Force (BSF) South Bengal Frontier has established special help desks at key border points, including ICP Petrapole, LCS Gede, Ghojadanga, and Mahadipur, to facilitate the return of these students. So far, the BSF has successfully assisted in the safe return of 572 Indian students, 133 Nepalese students, and 4 Bhutanese students.

BSF South Bengal Frontier spokesperson, DIG A.K. Arya, confirmed ongoing coordination with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to ensure the safe evacuation of students, even during nighttime operations. The immigration desk at ICP Petrapole will now operate 24/7 to provide uninterrupted assistance for students returning home.

