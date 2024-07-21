Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    133 dead in Bangladesh protests: 'Shoot on sight' order enforced following deadly student unrest

    Facing a critical challenge in her 15th year in office, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has cancelled her planned diplomatic tour due to the intensifying unrest. The government's response includes the imposition of a national curfew starting Friday, with only essential errands permitted during a brief Saturday afternoon relaxation of restrictions.

    133 dead in Bangladesh protests: 'Shoot on sight' order enforced following deadly student unrest AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 21, 2024, 11:59 AM IST

    In a dramatic escalation of civil unrest in Bangladesh, soldiers have been deployed to patrol the streets following widespread student protests. The Bangladeshi government has taken a severe stance on the dissent, issuing orders for police to 'shoot on sight' anyone who violates the curfew. This approach highlights the gravity of the situation as violence has resulted in at least 133 fatalities this week.

    Facing a critical challenge in her 15th year in office, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has cancelled her planned diplomatic tour due to the intensifying unrest. The government's response includes the imposition of a national curfew starting Friday, with only essential errands permitted during a brief Saturday afternoon relaxation of restrictions. All public gatherings and demonstrations are banned under the curfew.

    Tragic landslide near Kedarnath: Three dead, two injured as boulders roll down hiking route

    The unrest has led to a nationwide internet shutdown since Thursday, significantly disrupting communication channels within and beyond the country. Major Bangladeshi newspapers, including the Dhaka Tribune and Daily Star, have been unable to update their social media accounts due to the blackout.

    The situation has also impacted nearly 1,000 Indian students, who have been evacuated from Bangladesh through various transit points and flights. Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has assured that the Foreign Ministry is fully engaged in ensuring the safety of Indian nationals in the country.

    In response to the ongoing violence and arson, the government has enforced a complete internet shutdown to regain control over the situation. Alongside this, students from India, Nepal, and Bhutan studying in Bangladesh are being safely repatriated.

    The Border Security Force (BSF) South Bengal Frontier has established special help desks at key border points, including ICP Petrapole, LCS Gede, Ghojadanga, and Mahadipur, to facilitate the return of these students. So far, the BSF has successfully assisted in the safe return of 572 Indian students, 133 Nepalese students, and 4 Bhutanese students.

    Madhya Pradesh retired principal finds 4 teeth in popular chocolate brand; check details

    BSF South Bengal Frontier spokesperson, DIG A.K. Arya, confirmed ongoing coordination with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to ensure the safe evacuation of students, even during nighttime operations. The immigration desk at ICP Petrapole will now operate 24/7 to provide uninterrupted assistance for students returning home.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2024, 11:59 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israeli airstrikes in Yemen kill three following Houthi drone attack on Tel Aviv; check details AJR

    Israeli airstrikes in Yemen kill three following Houthi drone attack on Tel Aviv; check details

    Fourteen Indian nationals rescued from cybercrime slavery in Cambodia vkp

    14 Indian nationals rescued from cybercrime slavery in Cambodia

    Tragic! Family of four from Kerala dies after fire breaks out in flat in kuwait abbasiya anr

    Tragic! Family of four from Kerala dies after fire breaks out in flat in Kuwait

    Bangladesh violence: Curfew imposed, military deployed as death toll updates; Check details anr

    Bangladesh violence: Curfew imposed, military deployed as death toll reaches 105; Check details

    Russian court sentences US journalist Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in prison AJR

    Russian court sentences US journalist Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in prison on espionage charges

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Man drags chained dog tied to scooter for kilometres netizens demand police action WATCH vkp

    Karnataka: Man drags chained dog tied to scooter for kilometres; Netizens demand police action (WATCH)

    Tragic landslide near Kedarnath: Three dead, two injured as boulders roll down hiking route AJR

    Tragic landslide near Kedarnath: Three dead, two injured as boulders roll down hiking route

    Main ek hi cheez bolna chahunga Shami breaks silence on rumours about marriage with Sania Mirza WATCH vkp

    'Main ek hi cheez bolna chahunga...' Shami breaks silence on rumours about marriage with Sania Mirza (WATCH)

    Hardik Pandya, Ananya Panday's dance video goes viral, netizens say, 'Ambani ne bana di jodi' RKK

    Hardik Pandya, Ananya Panday's dance video goes viral, netizens say, 'Ambani ne bana di jodi'

    Madhya Pradesh retired principal finds 4 false teeth in popular chocolate brand; check details AJR

    Madhya Pradesh retired principal finds 4 teeth in popular chocolate brand; check details

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon