A viral video appears to show Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a physical altercation on an airport tarmac. However, fact-checkers confirmed the footage is AI-generated and does not depict a real incident involving the couple or their two children.

Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, recently went viral after a video of them having a verbal and physical altercation on an airport tarmac near a private jet, where Harry appeared to be shoving Meghan in front of their children.

Harry and Meghan have been in the news of late following their visit to the European Parliament in Brussels on November 10, where they were scheduled to deliver a joint keynote address at an event focused on children's online safety. The Royal couple also visited the United Kingdom, making a joint public appearance in Nottingham in October 2026.

Despite their strained relationship with the Royal Family, Prince Harry recently expressed his desire to reconcile with his relatives, saying he wanted to ‘work it out’ with them during an interview with GQ magazine published in October 2026.

Also Read: Inside Princess Diana's Childhood Home Althorp: Here's Who Will Inherit Property; It's not William or Harry

Prince Harry Shoving Meghan Markle Goes Viral

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living outside the UK and settling in California, with the couple eagerly keeping their children away from the media and public attention, a video purporting to show the Duke and Duchess of Sussex involved in a physical altercation on an airport tarmac began circulating on social media.

In a viral video on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Harry was seen having a heated conversation with his wife, Meghan, on an airport tarmac, with their children, a son and daughter, standing nearby. The footage shows that the Duke of Sussex was spotted pushing her away in anger before walking away.

Scroll to load tweet…

There was another video that also went viral wherein Prince Harry was seen holding their daughter, Princess Lilibet, in his arms and shoving Meghan Markle, who was wearing a long trench coat, by grabbing her around the neck and forcefully pushing her away before getting into the vehicle with their daughter.

Scroll to load tweet…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have maintained a private life rather than constantly being in the public and media attention, given their relationship with the Royal family at Buckingham Palace and their ongoing efforts to shield Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet from the spotlight.

However, viral videos of them having a verbal altercation have sparked debate over whether their marriage and relationship have been strained.

Did Harry Really Shove Meghan?

As two viral videos have been doing the rounds on social media, sparking concerns over their marital life, and given that Prince Harry has been making efforts to reconcile with his family, the viral footage has fuelled speculation about the couple's relationship.

However, the viral footage is nothing but AI-generated content, with no credible evidence that either incident actually took place. According to a report by Full Fact, the fact-checkers have noticed inconsistencies in the footage, including visual glitches on Princess Lilibet's face and Meghan's hands unnaturally stretched as she appears to bang against the car door.

Moreover, the fact-checking organisation also noted that the outfits worn by Harry and Lilibet in the video did not match those seen in recent photographs. The couple was also not seen wearing the same clothes in any verified photographs or videos from their recent public appearances.

Therefore, the viral videos are AI-generated and do not depict real incidents involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. There is no credible evidence to suggest that Harry shoved his wife in front of their children, and the clips should not be treated as genuine footage of the couple.

Also Read: This German Town Looks Like Harry Potter's Godric's Hollow, Here's Why It's Famous (WATCH)