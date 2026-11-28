Canadian FM Anita Anand says a proposed CEPA trade pact with India could boost annual bilateral commerce to $70 billion by 2030, enhancing market access, energy cooperation, and investment ties before PM Modi's upcoming visit to Canada.

Ottawa [Canada], November 28 (ANI): Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Saturday stated that a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Ottawa and New Delhi could help more than double the bilateral trade to USD 70 billion annually by 2030. Two-way commerce between Canada and India stood at USD 30.4 billion in goods and services last year.

“At today’s Canada-India Investment Forum, we discussed how a comprehensive economic partnership agreement could help more than double that figure to $70 billion annually by 2030,” Anand remarked during the event. Elaborating on the benefits of the proposed trade pact, the Canadian Foreign Minister noted that greater predictability and more reliable market access would instil confidence among enterprises to commit to long-term capital deployments, scale up business operations, and forge deeper commercial alliances. “As we look ahead to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, there is a significant opportunity to build on this momentum and unlock even greater economic potential between our two countries,” Anand highlighted at the forum.

New Delhi and Ottawa are currently making rapid progress on negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), with negotiators from both nations working to conclude talks ahead of PM Modi's proposed visit to Canada in December. Earlier this month, Canada’s Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu had informed that the sixth round of trade talks with India was underway, reiterating that both governments were aiming to finalise the CEPA prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to Canada next month. During that phase of negotiations, Sidhu held a meeting with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to advance the trade talks. Both ministers identified energy, uranium, critical minerals, and investment as the foundational pillars of the economic partnership. Sidhu pointed out that Canada is aggressively expanding its LNG projects with the goal of becoming the fifth-largest global exporter within the next five years, a capacity boost that would position Ottawa to meet India's rising energy demand. Furthermore, Canada continues to serve as a leading investor in India, with Canadian institutional investors and pension funds, including Fairfax, having already deployed over USD 100 billion into the Indian economy. Discussions between the two sides have also focused on broadening tech collaborations across artificial intelligence and data infrastructure. (ANI)