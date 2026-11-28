EAM S Jaishankar and Danish FM Lars Løkke Rasmussen co-chaired the 5th India-Denmark Joint Commission Meeting, focusing on the Green Strategic Partnership, renewable energy, and expanding cooperation across defense and emerging technologies.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and visiting Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen on Saturday exchanged views on key regional, multilateral and global issues, reiterating their shared resolve to strengthen bilateral ties. In a post on the social media platform X, EAM Jaishankar, who co-chaired the 5th India-Denmark Joint Commission Meeting in the national capital alongside his Danish counterpart, stated that both delegations reviewed the Green Strategic Partnership, focusing on water, shipping and renewable energy. The two sides also explored avenues to expand collaboration across a broad spectrum of additional sectors.

"Co-chaired a productive Joint Commission Meeting with FM Lars Løkke Rasmussen of Denmark. Reviewed India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership in water, shipping and renewable energy. Also assessed our cooperation on food processing, health, education and skilling, P2P, culture, trade, S&T, polar, space, industrial, and security domains," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X. "Exchanged perspectives on relevant regional, multilateral and global issues. Committed to further strengthening India-Denmark ties," he added in the post.

Earlier in the day, the External Affairs Minister underscored the vital role of the Green Strategic Partnership (GSP) in advancing New Delhi-Copenhagen relations, characterising it as a defining feature of the bilateral relationship. Delivering his opening remarks at the Joint Commission meeting with Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen in New Delhi, EAM Jaishankar pointed to the growing cooperation between the two nations across key sectors, while referring to the summit-level talks held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen earlier this year.

"Our Prime Ministers met this May on the margins of the third India-Nordic Summit. And today we have an opportunity to take stock of the progress in our ties, but also issues which were discussed between them. Among, in our agenda, of course, most important is our Green Strategic Partnership, which has given our relationship a very distinctive character. It brings together Danish capabilities and India's scale and development. And whether it's water, renewable energy, power, or green shipping, there is a lot that we are doing in the framework of the GSP. Our cooperation in health, food processing, agriculture, and science & technology has also added substance," the EAM stated during his address.

Hailing Denmark as a crucial partner in realising India's 'Viksit Bharat' vision by 2047, EAM Jaishankar emphasised the importance of broadening bilateral collaboration across emerging domains, including defence and security, emerging technologies, space, education, skills and mobility. "What I do want to emphasise is, as we work towards a goal of Viksit Bharat, that is a developed India by 2047, we do envisage Denmark as a very important partner in that effort. And that is reflected in the fact that we work with you on many of our national missions. We particularly value the contribution of Danish companies in India, and welcome a larger business presence and activities in both directions. Our governments, of course, can do our part by facilitating business and addressing issues that businesses may face," EAM Jaishankar noted. "Today, while reviewing our ties, I would like to spend some particular time in discussing the further prospects of defence and security, emerging technologies, space, education, skills, and mobility," the EAM added in his opening remarks. (ANI)