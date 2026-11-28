A five-year wait, a handmade pencil portrait and one social media response have turned a Dubai resident’s wish into a viral moment. Mohamed Mufeez hoped to personally present his artwork to Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

A five-year wait, a handmade pencil portrait and one social media response have turned a Dubai resident’s wish into a viral moment. Mohamed Mufeez hoped to personally present his artwork to Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

For five consecutive years, Mufeez carried the pencil sketch to the annual Dubai Run, hoping to meet Sheikh Hamdan and hand it over. He had also tried contacting the royal through different channels, including email, but had not secured an opportunity.

This year, Mufeez decided to make his appeal public. During the Dubai Run on November 22, held as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, he shared an Instagram Reel showing the portrait and explaining his wish. He hoped the video would reach Sheikh Hamdan and help him present the artwork in person.

Watch the viral video here:

This time, his effort worked. Sheikh Hamdan responded to the Reel with a folded-hands emoji, acknowledging Mufeez’s gesture after years of trying to get the portrait noticed. The brief reply marked a breakthrough for the artist. However, Mufeez has not yet met the Crown Prince or handed over the portrait.

The Dubai Run brought thousands of participants together on November 22. The event featured fireworks, aerial performances and a UAE flag. Sheikh Hamdan shared an aerial view of the gathering, showing participants filling the route and turning it into a sea of green.

While Mufeez's video was gaining attention, Sheikh Hamdan was also sharing moments from this year's Dubai Run on social media. One of his posts featured a bird's-eye view of the event, capturing thousands of runners along the route and giving the impression of a vast green wave sweeping through the city.

For Mufeez, the moment was personal. After carrying the portrait to the event year after year, he received a response from the person he had drawn. The handover he hopes for is yet to happen, but the Crown Prince’s acknowledgement has made his five-year effort memorable.