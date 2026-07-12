A 17-year-old allegedly stabbed his mother to death and critically injured his Army commander father after confronting her about hurtful Facebook posts in Daphne.

A 17-year-old Alabama teen allegedly fatally stabbed his mother and critically injured his Army commander father after confronting her about hurtful Facebook posts, authorities said.

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The incident unfolded around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, at the family home in Daphne. Neighbor Shawn Scurry's surveillance camera captured Brandon Baker, 17, fighting with his mother, 51-year-old Samantha Baker, on the front porch. Audio revealed the teenager asking his mother about insensitive Facebook posts that Scurry believed "was starting to hurt him."

When the teen's 16-year-old brother alerted 911 around 9 p.m., authorities found Samantha Baker dead from multiple stab wounds and the father, 46-year-old Lance Baker, a U.S. Army Reserve Battalion Commander, seriously wounded outside. The father was flown to a hospital in critical condition and is now stable. The mother was pronounced dead on the scene.

Argument Over Social Media Posts Turned Deadly

Brandon confronted his mother about a recent post he felt targeted him. The mother denied the accusation, according to Scurry, saying "it was just a story" and "wasn't about him."

Among the offensive Facebook posts found online was a January repost of a meme reading, "Gentle parenting is for gentle children. My thugs will be handled accordingly." On Brandon's birthday in September, she wrote, "You are an amazing person and yet at the same time you make my blood boil." For National Sons' Day last year, she described her son as "a sweet guy" with a "mouth and attitude."

The teen is accused of wielding a kitchen knife and chasing his parents out of the home. The father can be heard begging, "Please, help me, I don't want to die," after the boy stabbed his mother. Lance Baker ran from house to house with bloodied hands trying to escape, but the teen tracked him down and stabbed him several times.

Brandon was arrested at the family home on murder and attempted murder charges and booked on a $1 million bond. The rising high school senior is slated to be tried as an adult.