Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sudarshini arrived in Boston on Saturday to participate in the SAIL Boston 250 event. The ship joined the majestic Parade of Sails, marking the 250th anniversary of the United States of America's Semiquincentennial.

INS Sudarshini Joins Parade of Sails

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sudarshini on Saturday arrived at Boston as part of SAIL Boston 250. Consul General of India in Boston, Raghuram S, embarked on the ship at sea to take a firsthand account of LOKAYAN 2026 and SAIL BOSTON 250.

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In a post on X, Consulate General of India in Boston said, "Ahoy Boston--Sudarshini arrives! INS SUDARSHINI entered historic port of Boston flying tricolour in the majestic Parade of Sails as part of SAIL Boston 250. Consul General RAGHURAM S embarked the ship at sea to take a firsthand account of LOKAYAN 2026 & SAIL BOSTON 250 & ship's spectacular participation, underscoring India's rich maritime heritage & maritime cooperation between India and US." Ahoy Boston—Sudarshini arrives! 🇮🇳⚓️ INS SUDARSHINI entered historic port of #Boston flying 🇮🇳 in the majestic Parade of Sails as part of SAIL Boston 250. Consul General RAGHURAM S @ramthebestIFS embarked the ship at sea to take a firsthand account of LOKAYAN 2026 &… pic.twitter.com/deEl8OtsnW — IndiainBoston (@IndiainBoston) July 11, 2026

About SAIL Boston and USA's Semiquincentennial

The year 2026 marks the 250th anniversary of the US' nation's founding in 1776--the United States of America's Semiquincentennial. For this milestone occasion, a fleet of the world's most magnificent international tall ships and military ships, in an epic peacetime gathering, will sail into the port of Boston as part of Sail250, the Sail250 website states.

Sail Boston is among the elite group of US ports selected to host the Sail250 international fleet, including New Orleans, Norfolk, Baltimore, and New York City. For just the fifth time since 1992, tall ships and military vessels from all over the world will gather in Boston Harbour, where the public can watch the "Parade of Sail" and board ships for free. Organisers expect more than 4 million people to attend, CBS News reported.

Event Schedule

This year's event coincides with America's 250th birthday celebrations. Here's what to know about Sail Boston 2026. Sail Boston 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, to Thursday, July 16, as per CBS News. Boston is the last stop on the Sail 250 tour. The ships were in New York City from July 4 to July 8 for Independence Day celebrations. (ANI)