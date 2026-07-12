A sanitation worker died from electric shock after opening an SBI ATM gate in Hardoi. The bank posted a warning afterward but management refused to speak to media.

A sanitation worker died of electric shock after opening the gate of an SBI ATM near Bawan Chungi on Sandi Marg in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh.

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The victim, Manoj Kumar, was a resident of Rukmanapur under Kotwali City area. He was posted as a sanitation worker at Sumerpur village in Mallawan block. On Thursday afternoon, he had gone to the ATM with his colleague Manoj to withdraw money.

As soon as Manoj Kumar opened the ATM gate, he came in contact with a live electric current and collapsed. His colleague raised an alarm, and bystanders rushed him to Hardoi Medical College, where doctors declared him dead.

Family's Sole Breadwinner Dies, Bank Management Silent

After the incident, bank management posted a warning notice on the ATM gate but refused to speak to media personnel. Media persons waited for a long time but no bank official came forward to give their side of the story.

Manoj was handicapped in his hand and was the eldest of four brothers. After his father's death, the responsibility of the entire family, including his elderly mother Phoolkumari, rested on him. The family is devastated by the loss.

Kotwali City SHO Sanjay Tyagi said further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and the complaint received from the family members.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.