An Indian man’s viral video details his decade-long experience in New York City, sparking a social media discussion. He warns that while the city offers opportunities, its demanding work culture and high cost of living come at a great personal price.

An Indian man's candid account of spending a decade in New York City has struck a chord with social media users after he described the emotional and financial challenges of living in one of the world's most iconic cities. His viral video has reignited conversations about the realities of pursuing career ambitions abroad and the sacrifices often required to sustain life in a global metropolis.

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In the widely shared clip, the man reflects on his ten-year experience in New York, warning that while the city offers unmatched opportunities, it also demands an immense personal price. Summing up his experience, he says, "This city is going to consume you." The remark resonated with thousands of viewers, many of whom shared similar experiences of living in fast-paced urban centres.

Check the viral video here:

According to him, New York constantly pushes people to work harder, earn more and keep up with its relentless pace. He explains that the city's high cost of living, demanding work culture and pressure to succeed can gradually take a toll on an individual's mental and emotional well-being. While acknowledging that New York can help ambitious people achieve their goals, he cautions that maintaining a healthy work-life balance is often difficult.

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The video quickly went viral across social media platforms, with users offering mixed reactions. Some agreed with his observations, saying they had experienced similar stress while living in New York or other major global cities. Others argued that every large metropolitan city comes with its own challenges and that success depends on an individual's priorities and lifestyle choices.

Several commenters appreciated the man's honest perspective, noting that social media often highlights only the glamorous side of living abroad while overlooking the everyday struggles associated with high expenses, loneliness and intense competition. His reflections sparked a broader discussion about whether the pursuit of career growth is worth the emotional and personal sacrifices involved.

The viral video has since become part of a larger conversation about modern urban life, reminding viewers that every opportunity comes with trade-offs. While New York continues to attract dreamers from around the world, the man's experience serves as a reminder that achieving success often requires resilience, careful planning and a conscious effort to protect one's physical and mental well-being.

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