Two criminals hypnotized a woman in Jaipur and forced her to remove her gold ring and nose pin before fleeing. Police are searching based on CCTV footage.

A woman was hypnotized and robbed of her gold jewelry by two criminals in Jaipur on Friday afternoon, police said.

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The incident occurred around 1:45 PM when Gayatri Devi, daughter-in-law of retired Tehsildar Mewaram, had left her home in Awadhpuri, Mahesh Nagar, to pick up her children from school.

Two young men stopped her on the way under the pretext of asking for an address. During the conversation, they hypnotized her by talking about receiving God's blessings. Following the criminals' instructions, Gayatri removed the gold ring worn on her hand and the gold nose pin. The criminals then asked her to walk 10-15 steps without looking back and fled with the jewelry.

After some time, Gayatri realized what had happened and informed her family. Mahesh Nagar police station officials reached the spot and examined CCTV footage from the crime scene.

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Police Search for Criminals Captured on CCTV

A formal complaint was filed by the victim's father-in-law, Mewaram. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and are now searching for both criminals captured in the CCTV footage.

No arrests have been made yet. Police have not released the identities of the suspects. Investigations are ongoing.

The incident has raised concerns about such modus operandi being used in the city. Similar cases of hypnotizing and robbing people have been reported in the past.

Police have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid interacting with strangers offering blessings or asking for personal details.