Kashmiri diaspora in Bradford held a sit-in protest for the fifth day against Pakistan's military repression in PoJK. Protesters, led by JKNIA's Mahmood Kashmiri, demand the withdrawal of Pakistani forces and an end to state violence.

The sit-in protest staged by the Kashmiri diaspora outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford continued for the fifth consecutive day, with demonstrators accusing Pakistan of escalating military repression in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and demanding the withdrawal of its forces from the region.

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JKNIA Chairman Condemns Pakistani Forces

Addressing the gathering, Jammu Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA) chairman Mahmood Kashmiri alleged that Pakistani forces have once again killed four Kashmiris in what he described as a continued campaign of state violence. He stated that Pakistan is attempting to suppress a peaceful public movement through force but insisted that such efforts would not succeed. "This is a public movement, and public movements cannot be ended by force," he said, adding that the growing military presence reflects an attempt to intimidate civilians rather than resolve the crisis.

Mahmood Kashmiri urged the Pakistani authorities to pursue a peaceful solution, warning that violence would only deepen tensions in the region. He said peace and security could only be achieved through dialogue, not through military action or the killing of civilians. The JKNIA chairman further claimed that a complete shutdown is being observed across PoJK, describing it as evidence of widespread public support for the movement. According to him, women, children and people from different sections of society have joined the protests, demonstrating what he called the strength of a peaceful popular movement. He also called on Pakistan to honour what he described as its commitments to the people of PoJK and demanded the immediate withdrawal of Pakistani forces from the region.

Protesters Urge End to Repression

Speakers at the sit-in echoed similar demands, urging Pakistan to end alleged extrajudicial killings, state violence, house sieges and all forms of repression against civilians. They maintained that the people of PoJK would continue their peaceful struggle for fundamental human rights, freedom, justice and dignity.

The participants also appealed to the international community to take serious notice of the situation and play a more active role in protecting human rights in the region. (ANI)