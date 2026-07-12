PM Narendra Modi mourned the passing of Qatar's Father Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani (74). He called him a visionary leader who led Qatar's development and prosperity, and conveyed his condolences to the current Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

PM Modi Condoles Passing of Qatar's Father Amir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the passing away of Father Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and said he was a visionary leader who led his country to great levels of development and prosperity.

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The Prime Minister conveyed his condolences to the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the people of Qatar. "We deeply mourn the passing of Father Amir of the State of Qatar, HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. A visionary leader who led Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity, we remember him also as a true friend whom I had the honour of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024. I convey my sincere condolences to the Amir of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the entire royal family and people of Qatar. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Amiri Diwan Confirms Passing

The father emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, died at the age of 74, the Amiri Diwan, State of Qatar, said earlier. "With hearts steadfast in faith in God's decree and destiny, the Amiri Diwan mourns the great loss to the nation of the late - may God have mercy on him - His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who passed away this morning," the Amiri Diwan said in a statement on Sunday.

A Key Architect of Modern Qatar

Sheikh Hamad, who ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013, was a key architect of the energy-rich country's stunning development. During his reign, the country saw economic, social and cultural development that bolstered its status in the international community, Al Jazeera reported.

Sheikh Hamad's tenure also saw the promulgation of Qatar's first permanent constitution in 2004 and the introduction of municipal elections, in which women were allowed to vote and stand as candidates, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)