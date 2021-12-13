Dubai becomes first country to go paperless; will save at least $350 million, 14-million-man hours

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Emirate's Crown Prince, stated that Dubai has become the world's first government to become paperless, citing savings of 1.3 billion Dirham (USD 350 million) and 14 million person-hours. The Dubai government's internal and external transactions and procedures are now totally digital and governed by a comprehensive digital government services platform. Sheikh Hamdan stated in a statement that the attainment of this aim represents the beginning of a new stage in Dubai's journey to digitise life in all of its facets - a trip anchored on innovation, creativity, and a forward-thinking mindset.

He said that this achievement underlines Dubai's position as a world-leading digital capital and a role model for creating government operations and services that improve consumer delight. The United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Canada have indicated aspirations to digitise government operations broader, including government procedures and citizen identity. However, sceptics believe that it is vulnerable to cyber assaults. The Crown Prince of Dubai stated that the government intends to use sophisticated tactics to establish and improve digital life in Dubai over the next five decades.

He said that the next stage of Dubai's digital journey would enable and empower future administrations to satisfy the aspirations of citizens of a vibrant, smart city and give them new chances for wealth, sustainable growth, and happiness. The Dubai Paperless Strategy was conducted in five phases involving a distinct set of Dubai Government institutions.

The plan had been completely implemented throughout all 45 government bodies in the emirate by the end of the fifth phase. These organisations offer over 1,800 digital services and over 10,500 essential transactions.

According to the statement, collaboration and integration among participating businesses enabled the automation of processes and services offered to consumers, resulting in a reduction in paper usage of more than 336 million sheets.

The Dubai Government's complete digital transformation will improve the smart city experience for all residents by eliminating the need for paper transactions and documents, whether handed out to customers or exchanged between employees across government entities. According to the statement, the DubaiNow application, which provides access to more than 130 smart city services in 12 primary categories, will also assist deliver outstanding experiences for residents.