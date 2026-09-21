Bright, unidentified lights were spotted moving across the night sky in Tehran, sparking widespread speculation online. While some suggest the object could be a drone, aircraft, or UFO, the Iranian government has not confirmed its origin amid rising regional tensions.

Bright lights seen moving through the sky at night in Tehran have made people wonder what was flying over the capital of Iran. Online videos show an object with many lights moving through the dark sky, but the videos don't give enough details to be sure what it was.

A drone, an aeroplane, or even a UFO have been mentioned as possible culprits. But we don't know for sure what the object's size, height, distance, or speed are yet. The Iranian government has also not said what the object is.

Because of the way the object's lights seem to move, some observers think it may be a drone or many drones. But there isn't any solid public proof that it belongs to Iran or another nation. Some believe it may just be a distant aircraft. Aircraft lights can seem differently to phone cameras at nite, making it challenging to determine their true form or distance. Another theory is that the lights may have originated from a recreational item like an LED-lit kite. However, there isn't enough information in the film to support any of these theories.

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The uncertainty has led to plenty of discussion among viewers. One user wrote, “Every blurry night clip is a UFO now. That’s out-of-focus smoke near a streetlight; phone cameras smear point lights into blobs in the dark. the real story is how much airtime this filler gets while actual news starves. who benefits from the noise?"

Another wrote, “There’s a war going on there it’s military gear most likely – to jump to ufo is to oversee what military have achieved technologically." A third person commented, “I want to believe But can’t do it I need more on that."

The main issue is that the videos do not come with enough information to establish exactly where they were recorded or what the object was. Some internet reports also don't include original video or information about the area that could help confirm the sighting. The timing has also made the clips more interesting.

Tensions between Iran and the US and its supporters have grown. The US State Department warned of possible escalation, flight delays, and airspace bans on September 20. Iran said that a new big attack would be met with long-term retaliation against US sites and interests.