Dramatic video shows California liquor store employee aiming gun as mob charges at him (Watch)

A dramatic video captured the moment when a California liquor store employee pulled out a pistol on a wild mob after they surrounded and assaulted him. The video is now viral.

A dramatic video is doing rounds on social media showing a California liquor store employee brandishing a pistol as a chaotic crowd surrounded and assaulted him. The confrontation happened around 4:15 pm on Saturday outside Golden Hours Liquor on International Boulevard, as reported by the Oakland Police Department.

The employee, whose identity remains undisclosed, did not fire the gun, but police investigated after a ‘ShotSpotter activation’—a system designed to detect gunfire—alerted them to the scene. Officers discovered evidence of a shooting but confirmed that no one was injured and no arrests were made.

In the footage, the employee, dressed in a black T-shirt with long dark hair and tattoos on his arm, is seen being assaulted by several young men. The altercation began when the employee was slapped by a man in a red hoodie, leading to further physical attacks.

As the situation escalated, the employee retreated into the store, followed by a crowd of bikers. He grabbed a handgun and emerged to confront the mob, waving the firearm to disperse them. The crowd quickly fled, and the employee pursued them, continuing to brandish the weapon.

The employee’s hat was knocked off during the melee, and he was seen pushing a man in a gray hoodie to the ground. He continued to shout and brandish the gun as some people lingered near the store. Eventually, he put the gun away and argued with individuals remaining in the area.

The exact cause of the altercation remains unclear.

