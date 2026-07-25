A foreign woman living in India has gone viral after sharing her struggles with crossing busy roads and dealing with extreme summer heat. Her Instagram video sparked reactions from social media users, who shared advice and humorous comments about adapting to life in India.

A foreign woman living in India has gone viral after sharing two aspects of daily life that she says she still struggles to understand despite spending considerable time in the country. In a video posted on Instagram, she spoke about the challenges of crossing busy roads and coping with India's intense summer heat. Her candid observations quickly attracted attention online, with many social media users responding with humorous remarks, practical advice, and words of encouragement.

There Is No System in Crossing Roads

The woman, identified as Polina, shared a videoon Instagram describing her experience of navigating traffic in India. She admitted that crossing roads continues to be one of the most intimidating parts of her daily routine.

"I've been living here for some time now and some things I still genuinely don't understand. First thing is how do you cross the road? You just cross it by god's chance. There is like no system in crossing the roads. You just run to the road and hope for the best. This is terrifying for me," she said.

In the video, Polina appeared surprised by how pedestrians confidently crossed busy roads through moving traffic, despite what she perceived as the absence of an organised system at several locations.

Struggles With India's Extreme Summer Heat

Apart from navigating traffic, Polina said she also finds it difficult to cope with India's scorching summer temperatures, particularly when they rise above 45°C.

"The second thing, how is everyone outside when it's like 45 plus degrees? I cannot be in this temperature. Even at night, if I am going somewhere, I am walking to my car, it is so hot," she said.

She further added, "If I go outside right now, it's 1:30 pm, and sit for half an hour in the sun, even in the shadow, but outside, I will get a heat stroke. I will go to hospital after that. I cannot take this temperature. I don't know how people are doing this."

Despite highlighting the challenges, Polina ended the post on a light-hearted note with the caption, "Jk I love India."

How Did Social Media React?

The video sparked numerous reactions from social media users. While many responded with humour, others offered practical advice and encouragement.

One user commented: "you'll get used to it. Give it sometime."

A second user commented: "India is not for beginners. You need to level up."

A third user commented: "Easy way to cross the road. Make eye contact with driver."