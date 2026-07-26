A man who turned down a TCS campus placement is now earning Rs 25 lakh annually from his rice distribution business. His story of risk-taking and entrepreneurship goes viral.

A man who reportedly rejected a campus placement offer from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has built a thriving rice distribution business that now earns him around Rs 25 lakh annually, a story that has gone viral on social media.

The story was shared by X user Ankit Pandey, who claimed his friend faced significant criticism after turning down the corporate job offer. Many people reportedly believed he was making a huge mistake by giving up the security of a stable corporate career.

Instead, he decided to start a business by sourcing rice directly from farmers across several villages and states. By cutting out middlemen and building a fixed retail network, he has reportedly created a profitable and sustainable venture.

How the Business Model Works

According to Pandey's post, the entrepreneur buys rice directly from farmers at Rs 35 per kilogram. Packaging adds Rs 3 per kilogram, while transportation costs another Rs 2, bringing the total cost to Rs 40 per kilogram.

The packaged rice is then sold to retailers for Rs 50 per kilogram. Retailers sell it to customers for around Rs 55–57 per kilogram, leaving a reported profit of Rs 10 on every kilogram sold.

Pandey claimed the business now supplies around 200 quintals, or 20,000 kilograms, of rice every month to its retail partners. Based on these figures, he estimated that his friend earns around Rs 25 lakh annually.

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Business Model Explained

Pandey explained the entrepreneur's approach in detail. The rice is purchased directly from farmers, getting it cleaned and packaged under his own brand before supplying it to nearly 200 retail shops. By eliminating middlemen and building a fixed retail network, he has reportedly created a sustainable business.

The story has reignited conversations about entrepreneurship, risk-taking, and whether a stable corporate career is always the best path to success. While the financial figures and business details shared in the post have not been independently verified, the narrative has struck a chord with many social media users.

Social Media Reactions

The post has drawn a flood of responses, with many users praising the entrepreneur's courage and business acumen. One user wrote, "Bro, life works on a very simple rule: bigger the risk, bigger the profit. At a time he took the biggest risk of his life and did not have time to take returns."

Another commented, "Degree or not, owning your distribution and building a real economy supply chain will beat a standard corporate salary every single time."

A third user said, "Its all about taking risk and moving ahead with your ultimate purpose of life , those who dare will achieve it."

A fourth added, "This looks very simple but it is not that much. In own business we need to be more responsible. Making profit from business is much tough as compared to getting salary from TCS."

The debate over corporate jobs versus entrepreneurship has been ongoing in India, where millions of graduates vie for limited positions at multinational companies. Stories like this offer a counter-narrative, suggesting that taking risks and building something from scratch can yield substantial rewards.

However, experts caution that entrepreneurship requires significant effort, resilience, and business acumen. While the rice distribution business appears successful, not all ventures achieve similar results. The story serves as inspiration for those considering unconventional career paths.