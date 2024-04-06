Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chinese student diagnosed with 'delusional love disorder', says 'All girls in school like me'

    Liu, a 20-year-old Chinese man, has been diagnosed with Delusional Love Disorder, wherein he believes every girl he encounters is in love with him. This condition disrupts his daily life and social interactions. The disorder blurs reality and fantasy, affecting academic pursuits and social life. Prompt intervention is crucial for managing the disorder's impact and facilitating recovery.

    Chinese student diagnosed with 'delusional love disorder', says 'All girls in school like me' vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 6, 2024, 3:31 PM IST

    A 20-year-old Chinese man named Liu has garnered attention after being diagnosed with a rare mental health condition known as Delusional Love Disorder. Liu's condition manifests as an illusion where he believes that all the girls around him are in love with him, leading to significant disruptions in his daily life and interactions. 

    Liu, a university student, has recently found himself entangled in a perplexing ordeal, as he grapples with a condition that blurs the lines between reality and imagination. Convinced that he is the object of affection for every girl he encounters, Liu's perception has veered into a realm of delusion, where even casual interactions are perceived as declarations of love.

    EXPOSED! Chinese conspiracy to meddle in India's election using AI

    His ailment, diagnosed as Delusional Love Disorder, has startled many with its intrusive nature, causing Liu to navigate through a world where every glance, word, or gesture from a female is construed as an expression of romantic interest. What began as a seemingly harmless belief has snowballed into a disruptive force, affecting his academic pursuits and social interactions.

    The onset of Liu's troubles traces back to February of this year when his fixation on the idea of being universally adored began to take root. With each passing day, his grip on reality loosened further, plunging him into a labyrinth of unfounded affections and misplaced interpretations.

    Delusional Love Disorder, a subset of delusional illnesses, poses unique challenges as it blurs the boundaries between fantasy and reality. Individuals afflicted by this condition often grapple with feelings of harassment, jealousy, and an inability to discern genuine interactions from imagined ones. The disorder encroaches upon various facets of life, disrupting daily routines, hindering productivity, and impeding social interactions.

    Valentine's Day 2024: 7 Hollywood movies themed around the day of Love

    Experts highlight that conditions such as Delusional Love Disorder are not only debilitating but also alarmingly on the rise, particularly among individuals who heavily engage with social media platforms. The incessant exposure to curated personas and fabricated realities on these platforms may exacerbate existing mental health conditions or even precipitate the onset of new ones.

    Recognizing the signs of Delusional Love Disorder early on and seeking prompt intervention is crucial in mitigating its impact and facilitating recovery. With the right treatment regimen and therapeutic support, individuals like Liu can reclaim control over their lives and navigate towards mental well-being.

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2024, 3:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New York City to pay $17.5 million to settle suit after police forced women to remove hijabs for mug shots snt

    New York City to pay $17.5 million to settle suit after police forced women to remove hijabs for mug shots

    How to live a healthy long life? World's oldest living man John Tinniswood reveals secret to his longevity gcw

    How to live a healthy long life? World's oldest living man John Tinniswood reveals secret to his longevity

    EXPOSED Chinese conspiracy to interfere in India's election using AI

    EXPOSED! Chinese conspiracy to meddle in India's election using AI

    UK PM Rishi Sunak plays cricket with England team, bats against pace legend James Anderson (WATCH) gcw

    UK PM Rishi Sunak plays cricket with England team, bats against pace legend James Anderson (WATCH)

    Am I ready for call-up UK PM Rishi Sunak bats against England legend James Anderson; WATCH viral video snt

    'Am I ready for call-up?': England cricket respond to UK PM Rishi Sunak after session with Anderson (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    3 8 magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir Kishtwar gcw

    BREAKING: 3.8-magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

    Punjab SHOCKER! 55-year-old woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked by son's in-laws in Tarn Taran anr

    Punjab SHOCKER! 55-year-old woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked by son's in-laws in Tarn Taran

    Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Know date, time & other details gcw

    Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Know date, time & other details

    After Mbappe's Real Madrid move, Vinicius Jr. to get 200 million euro offer from Liverpool, Chelsea & PSG snt

    After Mbappe's Real Madrid move, Vinicius Jr. to get 200 million euro offer from Liverpool, Chelsea & PSG?

    Kerala Weather Update: Summer rains expected in 9 districts April 06 2024 amid scorching heat anr

    Kerala Weather Update: Summer rains expected in 9 districts today amid scorching heat; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon