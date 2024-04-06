Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    EXPOSED! Chinese conspiracy to meddle in India's election using AI

    Microsoft has issued a warning about potential interference in upcoming elections in India, the United States, and South Korea by China, using artificial intelligence-generated content. This warning follows China's trial run during Taiwan's presidential election, where AI was used to influence the outcome.

    Microsoft has raised concerns about potential interference in upcoming elections in India, the United States, and South Korea by China, utilizing artificial intelligence-generated content. This warning comes in the wake of China's trial run during Taiwan's presidential election, where AI was employed to sway the outcome. The warning was issued after discussions between Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, focusing on the use of AI for social causes.

    With national elections scheduled in approximately 64 countries, representing nearly half of the global population, Microsoft's threat intelligence team anticipates that Chinese state-backed cyber groups, possibly in collaboration with North Korea, will target several elections in 2024. The strategy is likely to involve the dissemination of AI-generated content through social media platforms to influence public opinion in favour of Chinese interests.

    The deployment of AI-generated content, including "deepfakes," presents a significant threat to democratic processes, as it can distort public perception of candidates, events, and issues. Despite the immediate impact being limited, Microsoft warns that China's experimentation with AI could become more potent over time, potentially undermining voters' ability to make informed decisions.

    China's previous attempts to influence foreign elections using AI-generated disinformation, as observed in Taiwan's election, serve as a precedent for its tactics. During Taiwan's election, a Beijing-backed group known as Storm 1376 circulated AI-generated content, including fake endorsements and memes, to discredit certain candidates and manipulate voter perceptions.

    While the immediate impact of AI-generated content remains relatively low, Microsoft cautions that China's increasing utilization of this technology could pose a greater threat in the future. The warning underscores the need for vigilance and proactive measures to counter disinformation campaigns, particularly during crucial election periods.

    In response to these threats, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has implemented guidelines and protocols to identify and address false information and misinformation during India's upcoming elections. Additionally, representatives from OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, have engaged with the Election Commission to collaborate on strategies to prevent the misuse of AI in elections.

    India's Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to commence on April 19, with results expected on June 4. The Election Commission has outlined seven phases for the electoral process, culminating on June 1, as the current term of the 17th Lok Sabha Assembly concludes on June 16.

