A famous celebrity dog in China, 'Chutou', was stolen and killed for meat, causing a huge uproar across the country. The dog, which belonged to a travel influencer named Guo, was sold to a dog meat restaurant for just 180 yuan. This heartbreaking incident has brought the weak animal protection laws in China back into the spotlight.

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The story of 'Chutou', a celebrity dog with millions of fans, being stolen and butchered has sparked massive anger in China. This tragic incident has once again started a serious conversation about the country's weak animal protection laws. Chutou was an eight-year-old Border Collie belonging to Guo, a famous travel influencer from Henan province. The dog was a regular partner in Guo's long journeys across snow-capped mountains and deserts, and had over 1.5 million followers on Chinese social media.

Stolen and Sold for Meat

The incident happened on May 11, when Guo was travelling abroad. Reports say the dog, who was staying with Guo's parents, went missing from a farm. When they checked the CCTV footage, they found an unknown man and woman carrying the dog away on an electric scooter. As soon as Guo heard the news, he cut his trip short, returned to China, and even announced a huge reward to find his dog. But the investigation revealed a shocking truth. The thieves had sold Chutou to a dog meat restaurant for just 180 yuan (around ₹2,200). The restaurant then killed and ate the dog. What's worse, the people who committed the crime showed no remorse at all.

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China's Strange Laws

A heartbroken Guo filed a police complaint, but experts point out that the laws in China are not strong enough to ensure strict punishment for the culprits. According to Chinese law, a criminal case can only be filed if the stolen item has a market value of more than 2,000 yuan (about ₹24,000). If Chutou's market value is proven, the accused could face up to three years in prison. However, China's civil laws treat pets merely as 'property'. This incident has led to massive protests on Chinese social media. While eating dog meat is not banned across the country, it is still widely consumed in many places. Animal lovers are strongly protesting against this practice, which continues in some southern provinces, even though cities like Shenzhen have banned it.