MoS for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh met the Indian community in Abidjan during his official visit to Cote d'Ivoire. He participated in the country's 66th Independence Day, where an Indian Army contingent also marched in the parade.

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh interacted with the Indian community in Cote d'Ivoire on Saturday during his official visit to the West African nation. MoS Singh arrived in Cote d'Ivoire on Thursday to participate in the country's 66th Independence Day celebrations today.

Sharing details of the interaction, the Minister stated on X, "It was a pleasure to connect with the vibrant Indian community in Abidjan. Their warmth and enthusiasm reaffirmed the enduring bonds between India and its diaspora. The inspiring cultural performances by our young artists beautifully showcased India's rich heritage and traditions." It was a pleasure to connect with the vibrant Indian community in Abidjan. Their warmth and enthusiasm reaffirmed the enduring bonds between India and its diaspora. The inspiring cultural performances by our young artists beautifully showcased India’s rich heritage and… pic.twitter.com/SNwi9zbGLz — Kirti Vardhan Singh (@KVSinghMPGonda) August 8, 2026

On Friday, Singh attended the Independence Day celebrations, conveying that India deeply values its relationship with Cote d'Ivoire. "Warm greetings and felicitations to the Government and the people of Cote d'Ivoire on the occasion of the 66th Independence Day. India deeply values its warm and enduring friendship with Cote d'Ivoire and remains committed to further strengthening our close and multifaceted partnership. May Cote d'Ivoire continue to progress on the path of peace, progress and prosperity," Singh wrote on X.

Indian Armed Forces Contingent Participates in Parade

Highlighting the presence of Indian service personnel in the military parade, he added, "It is a privilege for the Indian Armed Forces marching contingent to participate in the Independence Day celebrations in Abidjan. Their presence reflects the deepening bonds of friendship and goodwill between our two countries."

According to the Indian Embassy in Cote d'Ivoire, the Indian Army's marching contingent arrived aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) IL-76 aircraft to take part in a 'spectacular' military parade. The contingent was commanded by Major Sandeep Dhillon and comprised 60 officers and other ranks of the Regiment of Artillery. "The invitation to the Indian marching contingent by the Ivorian government is a testament to the growing Defence cooperation between India and Cote d'Ivoire," stated the embassy.

Bilateral Meeting to Boost Ties

Earlier on Friday, MoS Singh met his Cote d'Ivoire counterpart Niale Kaba and exchanged views on boosting ties. "Met H.E. Ms. Niale Kaba, Hon'ble Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire. Had a productive exchange of views on further strengthening the longstanding and close ties between India and Cote d'Ivoire, and on expanding bilateral cooperation across areas of mutual interest," noted the minister. (ANI)