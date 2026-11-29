Geologists have uncovered over 2,000 metric tons of gold beneath China's Liaoning and Hunan provinces, with a combined value exceeding $300 billion. The Dadonggou and Wangu deposits mark the largest gold discoveries in the country since 1949. These easily extractable, supergiant reserves could significantly boost China's national gold resources.

In a major discovery in China, more than 2,000 metric tons (2,200 US tons) of gold have been found beneath two Chinese provinces. The Dadonggou deposit in Liaoning province is thought to hold around 1,400 tons of gold, according to China's Ministry of Natural Resources. This makes it the largest gold find found in China since 1949. This deposit would be around US$165 billion at the current gold prices of US$3,550 per troy ounce. The amount indicates the total worth of the gold, not the amount that can be mined or the cost of recovering it.

The second discovery, which potentially contain over 1,000 tons of gold, is located in the province of Hunan in Wangu. The gold at this location was valued at more over 600 billion yuan (US$83 billion) when the results were revealed in 2024. This would be around US$114 billion at current pricing. This indicates that the two locations collectively possess gold valued over $300 billion.

Wangu Gold Deposits Called As ‘Supergiant’ Discovery

Initially, geologists found 300 tons of gold at a depth of 2,000 meters. About 1,000 meters further down, this number rose to 1,000 tons. China's official state news agency described the Wangu gold deposits as a "supergiant" discovery that could mark a massive spike in the country's gold resources. Many of the drilled rock cores showed visible gold.

According to various media reports, the deposit at Wangu is much smaller than the one at Dadonggou. Every borehole that was dug up contained gold, according to a report published in China Mining Magazine. Under the direction of resource engineer Du Jia of the University of Science and Technology, Beijing, researchers collected data from over 200 drill holes, field observations, and microscopic examination of quartz crystals in the rock.

They discovered that the gold in this area is located in flat-lying rock zones within fine-grained metamorphic rock called phyllite, rather than in sharply angled quartz veins.

The gold at this site is relatively low grade, about 0.3 to 1 part per million (grams per metric ton), with an official average of 0.56. Researchers say that it is easily extractable, with gold recovery rates expected to be 65 to 91 per cent.

According to the team, the gold was not formed in a single event. The Early Cretaceous, when the crust was transitioning from compression to extension, was probably the primary period. The researchers said that these flat-lying zones were formed in part by movement on the Tan-Lu Fault.

In fact, similar deposits formed around the Pacific Rim, the Jiaodong Peninsula, Alaska, and the Russian Far East from crustal shifting, squeezing and stretching.