A man in Canada allegedly walked into an eyewear store to steal a pair of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. However, an accidental recording exposed his face, leaving police with unexpected footage of the suspected theft

An unusual theft at an eyewear store in Cookstown, Canada, has caught attention online after the suspected thief reportedly ended up recording himself during the crime.

According to South Simcoe Police, the incident took place on November 11 at around 7:30 pm. The man entered the store and asked the employees if he could try on a pair of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

Police allege that he used the opportunity to switch the original glasses with a counterfeit pair that he had brought with him. After returning the fake glasses to the staff, he reportedly walked out of the store with the genuine product.

Thief accidentally activates recording feature on smart glasses

The alleged theft took an unexpected turn when the store employees discovered that the original glasses had been replaced.

While checking a device that had previously been paired with the stolen smart glasses, the employees came across footage of the man wearing them. Investigators found that he had inadvertently activated the recording function while trying on the device.

The footage was uploaded to the previously paired device, capturing clear images and videos of the suspect as he wore and adjusted the glasses.

The recording provided investigators with an unexpected lead, as the man had unknowingly left behind visual evidence that could help establish his identity.

Canada police release suspect's footage, seek public help

South Simcoe Police have released images and video footage of the unidentified man on social media, requesting assistance from the public to identify him.

Highlighting the irony of the incident, the police noted that people committing crimes generally try to avoid leaving evidence behind. However, in this case, the suspect may have effectively documented his own alleged crime.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information about the November 11 incident has been urged to contact South Simcoe Police.

The department can be reached at 705-436-2141 or 905-775-3311. People providing information have been asked to quote occurrence number PW26000297.