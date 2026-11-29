The Baloch Voice for Justice has condemned the alleged enforced disappearance of Advocate Aftab Baloch from Quetta. The organization also highlighted the 551-day-long disappearance of Mahjabeen Baloch, demanding accountability and safe recovery.

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 29 (ANI): Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) has strongly condemned the alleged enforced disappearance of Advocate Aftab Baloch, a lawyer from Balochistan, who was reportedly taken away by security forces during a raid on his residence in Quetta in the early hours of November 25. According to a post shared by BVJ on X, security forces conducted a raid at around 3 AM at Advocate Aftab Baloch’s residence in the Sariab Road area of Quetta and forcibly disappeared him.

The organisation said he was transferred to an undisclosed location and that his whereabouts remain unknown. Expressing concern over the incident, BVJ said the enforced disappearance of a lawyer raises serious questions about the rule of law, personal liberty and the independence of the legal profession. It added that such actions violate fundamental human rights and create an atmosphere of fear among lawyers, activists and ordinary citizens. The organisation urged the authorities to immediately disclose Aftab Baloch’s whereabouts, ensure his safety and secure his immediate release. It also called upon international human rights organisations, including the UN Human Rights Office, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the International Commission of Jurists, to take notice of the incident.

In a separate post on X, BVJ also highlighted the continued enforced disappearance of Mahjabeen Baloch, stating that 551 days had passed since she went missing. Describing the prolonged disappearance as a period of immense suffering for her family, BVJ said Mahjabeen’s mother had endured 551 days of sleepless nights, tears and uncertainty while waiting for her daughter’s safe return. “Behind these 551 days lie a mother’s suffering, a family’s shattered peace, and a young woman’s stolen freedom,” the organisation said in its post. BVJ questioned how much longer Mahjabeen’s mother and family would have to endure the pain and uncertainty, adding that her disappearance was not merely a count of days but a reminder of the suffering faced by families affected by enforced disappearances. The organisation further said that the world’s silence must not be allowed to become Mahjabeen’s silence and demanded her immediate and safe recovery. Through its two posts, BVJ raised concerns over the alleged enforced disappearance of Advocate Aftab Baloch and the continued absence of Mahjabeen Baloch, calling for accountability and action to address both cases. (ANI)