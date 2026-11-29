Gold and silver prices in India witnessed a strong recovery on November 29 driven by bargain buying after recent losses. December gold and silver futures on the MCX registered significant gains despite a strong US dollar. Investors continue to monitor US economic data and global trends for future price directions.

Gold and silver prices in India are in focus on Sunday, November 29, as buyers and investors keep a close watch on the precious metals market following a strong recovery in the previous trading session. Both metals recorded gains on Friday, November 27, supported by bargain buying after recent losses.

Since November 29 falls on a Sunday, domestic commodity exchanges and bullion markets are not expected to release regular fresh trading prices. Saturday's indicative retail rates therefore serve as the latest available reference for buyers.

Gold And Silver Price On November 29 In India

Gold prices vary depending on purity, location and local market conditions. While 24-carat gold is considered the purest form, 22-carat gold is commonly used for jewellery manufacturing.

City 22kt Gold 24kt Gold Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 11,735 Rs 12,801 Rs 1,70,000 Mumbai Rs 11,720 Rs 12,786 Rs 1,70,000 Chennai Rs 11,720 Rs 12,786 Rs 1,70,000 Bengaluru Rs 11,720 Rs 12,786 Rs 1,70,000 Kolkata Rs 11,720 Rs 12,786 Rs 1,70,000 Hyderabad Rs 11,720 Rs 12,786 Rs 1,70,000

Why Are Gold And Silver Prices Rising?

Gold and silver recovered on Friday, November 27, after witnessing pressure in the previous sessions. According to market reports, bargain buying helped support prices despite a strong US dollar and expectations of tighter monetary policy from the US Federal Reserve.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures closed approximately 2.61 per cent higher at Rs 1,26,000 per 10 grams. Silver futures also registered strong gains, rising around 4.84 per cent to close at Rs 1,53,640 per kilogram.

Internationally, gold prices edged higher after falling sharply earlier in the week, while silver recorded a stronger recovery.

Investors are expected to monitor US economic data, Federal Reserve policy expectations, currency movements and global geopolitical developments for further clues about the direction of precious metal prices.