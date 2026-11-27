The Sikkim government has announced that Indo-China border trade at Nathula and the Sherathang Trade Mart will officially conclude its 2026 trading season on November 30, urging all stakeholders to complete formalities by the deadline.

New Delhi [India] November 27 (ANI): The Indo-China Border Trade at Nathula, including trading activities at Sherathang Trade Mart, will officially close for the 2026 trading season from the afternoon of November 30, 2026. The Commerce and Industries Department, Government of Sikkim, issued a public notice dated November 24, informing the general public, traders and other concerned stakeholders about the closure.

According to the notice, the border trade is conducted during the prescribed trading season from May to November every year, in accordance with Office Memorandum-Infra (II), dated April 26, 2007. The department stated that all trading activities at Nathula and Sherathang Trade Mart would come to an end for the year 2026–27 from November 30 afternoon. All concerned departments, agencies, officials, traders and stakeholders associated with the border trade have been requested to take note of the announcement and complete the necessary formalities, clearances and other related activities within the stipulated period to ensure the orderly closure of the trading season. The public notice was issued by the Special Secretary-cum-Director of the Commerce and Industries Department, Government of Sikkim. (ANI)