Caught on camera: Woman chased, harassed for not wearing Hijab in Germany, viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

In a disturbing incident, a woman was chased down and harassed by an unknown Muslim man on the streets of Berlin, the capital of Germany for not wearing a Hijab.

In a disturbing incident, a woman was chased down and harassed by an unknown Muslim man on the streets of Berlin, the capital of Germany for not wearing a Hijab.

A video of the incident which was recorded by the woman herself is now doing rounds on social media, sparking outrage and condemnation against the act.

Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) with a caption, "Unbelievable but true—Germany now has its own morality police. A Muslim man in Berlin is chasing down two women for their ‘improper hijab,’ lecturing them on how to dress correctly."

"This isn’t just harassment; it’s a terrifying echo of the Hijab police we’ve battled in Iran and Afghanistan—now taking root in the heart of Europe," Alinejad wrote.

Alinejad further claimed that for years, voices that dared to critique such intolerance have been silenced under accusations of Islamophobia, a tactic designed to stifle dissent rather than address the underlying issues of oppression. The recent surge in such enforcement in Germany is not an isolated phenomenon but a direct consequence of diplomatic policies that have, intentionally or otherwise, compromised the rights and dignity of women.

"For years, we’ve been silenced, accused of ‘Islamophobia’ when we dare to speak out against the brutality we endure for refusing to cover ourselves ‘properly’ in the name of religion. But silence is complicity. We will not be silent. We will fight against this oppression of women, wherever it rears its ugly head. This incident isn’t happening in a vacuum. It’s the direct result of a foreign policy of appeasement, where the rights and dignity of women are bartered away in the name of diplomacy. But let me be clear: our rights are not up for negotiation. From Tehran to Berlin, to Kabul, leave women alone and try minding your own business for a change," she wrote.

"When I say that Germany has its own “morality police,” I am referring to the so-called “Sharia Police,” self-appointed enforcers of Sharia law," Alinejad explained.

Sharing another similar video from Iran, Alinejad claimed that ever since she published the video of a Muslim man harassing two women for not wearing “proper” clothing, she received similar reports of incidents, or direct messages from many Iranian women, particularly from academia.

Both the videos soon gained attraction on social media, triggering reactions from users online, with many demanding strict action against the accused.

Taking note of the incident, a user commented, "This man must be charged with with interference with personal freedom, sentenced and deported."

"I’m confident that if journalists in Germany raise their voices and conduct thorough reports, it will compel the authorities to act," another user commented.

Latest Videos