A UKPNP delegation, led by Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, briefed the UN in New York on the deteriorating human rights situation in PoJK, urging immediate international action to prevent further loss of life and protect fundamental rights.

The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has urged the United Nations and the international community to take immediate action over the alleged deteriorating human rights situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), calling for an end to reported rights violations and protection of civilians.

According to a post shared on X by UKPNP spokesperson Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, a UKPNP delegation led by Chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri held a series of briefings and meetings at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The delegation also included Abdul Qayyum, President of UKPNP New York, Rashid Khan, General Secretary of UKPNP New York, and other party representatives.

During the meetings, the delegation expressed concern over the situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK). It urged the United Nations, governments, international human rights organisations, and democratic institutions to take prompt and effective measures to prevent further loss of life and safeguard fundamental human rights.

The delegation also called on the Government of Pakistan and the Government of PoJK to fulfil their international human rights obligations, uphold the rule of law, and end the alleged use of force against civilians.

UKPNP Presents Key Demands

Presenting the party's demands, UKPNP Chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri called for security forces to exercise maximum restraint and immediately cease the use of excessive, direct, or lethal force against peaceful protesters. He urged authorities to hand over the bodies of those killed during the unrest to their families without delay to enable dignified funeral rites.

The delegation further demanded that authorities disclose the whereabouts of all individuals allegedly subjected to enforced disappearances or unacknowledged detention and release those held unlawfully. It also called for all arrested demonstrators to be produced before competent courts without delay while ensuring due process, legal representation, medical care, and constitutional safeguards.

Restore Services and Freedoms

Among other demands, UKPNP sought the immediate restoration of internet, mobile, and telecommunications services across the region. It also called for the lifting of curfews in Rawalakot and other affected districts, withdrawal of additional security forces from civilian areas, removal of road blockades, and restoration of freedom of movement.

The delegation urged authorities to remove security personnel from public hospitals and healthcare facilities, saying independent medical services must be ensured. It also called for unrestricted access for international media, independent observers, and international human rights organisations, including the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and Amnesty International, to assess the situation on the ground.

End Targeting of Activists

The UKPNP further demanded that the ban on the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) be lifted to allow peaceful civic and democratic activities. It also called for an end to what it described as arbitrary targeting of peaceful protesters, activists, and civil society members by removing their names from the Fourth Schedule, restoring blocked SIM cards, unfreezing bank accounts, and returning confiscated passports and national identity documents.

The delegation also urged authorities to implement the 38-Point Charter of Demands, including reforms aimed at reducing what it described as excessive privileges enjoyed by bureaucrats and politicians. It further sought a democratic resolution to longstanding political issues, including concerns surrounding the 12 legislative assembly seats reserved for refugees.

Path to Sustainable Resolution

In addition, the UKPNP called for full financial compensation and long-term assistance to the families of those killed or permanently disabled during the recent unrest.

As part of its recommendations for a sustainable resolution, the party urged the immediate resumption of inclusive and result-oriented dialogue between government authorities and representatives of the Joint Awami Action Committee. It also called for guarantees of the rights to peaceful assembly, freedom of association, freedom of expression, and fair legal proceedings in accordance with international human rights standards. (ANI)