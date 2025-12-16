Image Credit : ANI

On a smoggy winter morning on Tuesday, flocks of migratory Siberian seagulls were seen flying low over the Yamuna River at Yamuna Ghat in New Delhi. As the sun slowly rose, the birds settled on the water while a local boy fed them from the riverbank. Many onlookers, some on boats, paused to watch and captured the scene on their phones, enjoying the calm moment despite the hazy skyline.

Seagulls are birds from the gull family, known scientifically as Laridae. There are more than 50 species of gulls found across the world, according to Birdfact. They live near seas, oceans, lakes, rivers and even cities. Despite the name, scientists usually call them “gulls” rather than seagulls.