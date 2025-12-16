- Home
Seagulls Flock over River Yamuna in Delhi: Why the Seabirds Travel, Stay or Survive Winter Without Migration
Seagulls are clever and adaptable birds found across the world. Some travel to warmer places in winter to find food, while others stay and survive using thick feathers, varied diets and food found near human settlements. Migration depends on species.
Seagulls, the seabirds from the gull family
On a smoggy winter morning on Tuesday, flocks of migratory Siberian seagulls were seen flying low over the Yamuna River at Yamuna Ghat in New Delhi. As the sun slowly rose, the birds settled on the water while a local boy fed them from the riverbank. Many onlookers, some on boats, paused to watch and captured the scene on their phones, enjoying the calm moment despite the hazy skyline.
Seagulls are birds from the gull family, known scientifically as Laridae. There are more than 50 species of gulls found across the world, according to Birdfact. They live near seas, oceans, lakes, rivers and even cities. Despite the name, scientists usually call them “gulls” rather than seagulls.
Seagulls are highly adaptable birds
Gulls are among the most adaptable birds on Earth. They can live in coastal areas, inland lakes, farmland, towns and cities. Their ability to adjust to different environments helps them survive changing weather, food shortages and human activity. This adaptability is one reason many gulls do not need to migrate far.
Seagulls are intelligent and social
Seagulls are very intelligent birds. They can learn, remember food locations and solve simple problems. They live in groups called colonies and communicate using calls and body language. Their social nature helps them find food, spot danger and survive difficult conditions, especially during winter.
Why do seagulls migrate and what does their migration depend on?
Not all seagulls migrate. Some species migrate long distances, some migrate short distances, and others do not migrate at all. This is called “partial migration.” Whether a gull migrates depends on its species, age, food supply and how harsh the winter becomes in its home area.
Food availability is the main reason for seagulls' migration
The main reason seagulls migrate is food. In winter, cold weather can freeze lakes and reduce fish, insects and marine life. Some gulls move south or towards warmer coasts where food is easier to find. Migration helps them avoid starvation during harsh winters.
Weather and temperature influence seagulls' movement
Seagulls are not migrating because of cold alone. They can survive cold weather, but extreme storms, ice and strong winds make feeding difficult. When weather affects food access, gulls move to areas with milder conditions where they can feed safely and regularly.
Young and old gulls migrate differently
Young seagulls often migrate further than adults. Older gulls have experience and know good winter feeding spots, so they may stay closer to home. Younger birds follow instinct and often travel longer distances to safer areas where survival chances are higher.
Breeding locations affect migration
Many seagulls breed in colder northern regions during summer because food is abundant. After breeding season ends, some move south for winter. Migration allows them to return to rich feeding areas for breeding and then avoid harsh winter conditions when raising chicks is no longer needed.
How do seagulls survive winter without migrating: Thick feathers protect them from cold
Seagulls have thick, waterproof feathers that trap air close to their bodies. This layer keeps them warm even in freezing temperatures. Their feathers also block wind and water, allowing gulls to rest on cold surfaces like ice, rocks and docks without losing too much body heat.
Seagulls change their diet in winter
In winter, seagulls become less picky eaters. They eat fish, shellfish, insects, small animals, seeds and human food waste. This flexible diet helps them survive when natural food is limited. Their strong stomachs allow them to digest many types of food safely.
Human settlements help winter survival
Many seagulls stay near towns and cities during winter. Rubbish dumps, fishing harbours, food markets and streets provide easy meals. While this causes conflict with humans, it helps gulls survive winter without migrating. Urban areas are often warmer than open countryside.
Seagulls reduce energy use in winter
During winter, seagulls conserve energy by resting more and flying less. They spend time standing still, tucking their legs into feathers and sheltering from wind. This energy-saving behaviour reduces food needs and helps them survive even when meals are less frequent.
Group living offers protection to the seagulls
Seagulls often gather in large groups during winter. Living in groups helps them stay warm, spot predators and find food more easily. When one gull finds food, others quickly follow. Group behaviour increases survival chances during cold and dangerous conditions.
Coastal waters stay ice-free
Seagulls living near seas and oceans often stay year-round because saltwater freezes less easily than freshwater. Fish and marine life remain available even in winter. Coastal gulls can feed along shorelines, beaches and harbours without needing long-distance migration.
Strong bodies and slow metabolism help
Seagulls have strong bodies and can survive short periods without food. Their metabolism slows slightly in winter, reducing energy loss. This natural ability allows them to cope with cold nights, storms and temporary food shortages without the need to migrate far.
