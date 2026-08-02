After a Russian strike killed 9 in Kyiv, President Zelenskyy urgently demanded Patriot missiles from the West. He warned that delays allow Russia to kill more civilians and urged allies to make the political decision to provide necessary aid.

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 2 (ANI): Following a deadly Russian strike, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday issued an urgent demand to Western allies to transfer Patriot air defence interceptors to Ukraine, asserting that anti-ballistic missiles must defend lives rather than "sit in stockpiles".

Zelenskyy's address came after Russia launched a heavy aerial attack involving 35 missiles, predominantly ballistic, alongside nearly 190 drones of various types. He said that the strikes primarily targeted the capital, Kyiv, as well as critical infrastructure in surrounding municipalities including Brovary and Vyshneve. At least nine people were killed and 40 others injured in the Kyiv region alone.

Zelenskyy's Urgent Plea for Air Defence

Calling directly on Washington and European capitals to make the necessary political decisions, Zelenskyy warned that delay gives Moscow further opportunities to target Ukrainian civilians as Russia refines its high-speed attack tactics.

"Of course, we see every leader and every country that responds. But the only strong and just response - the one that truly achieves its goal and helps people - is additional support for us here in Ukraine, for our people, for our state. The world has Patriot missiles. What matters now is for our partners to make the political decision - the decision to provide the necessary packages," Zelenskyy said in his address shared on X.

"The United States knows what we need. Europe knows what we need. Anti-ballistic missiles must protect people - not sit in stockpiles. And every day without this relevant vital assistance gives Russia another chance to kill our people," he added.

Widespread Attacks and Evolving Threats

Zelenskyy pointed out that Moscow is increasingly using jet-powered "Shahed" drones, warning that Russia's prolonging of the war allows it to develop new tactics that threaten security beyond Ukraine. Beyond the capital region, Zelenskyy highlighted that constant FPV drone operations and bombardments were reported in Kherson, Mykolaiv, and the Dnipro region cities of Nikopol and Marhanets. Strikes also damaged an apartment building in Odesa and hit communities in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Sumy, leaving dozens more wounded.

Call for Stricter Sanctions and Diplomatic Push

In tandem with air defence requests, Zelenskyy called for stricter international sanctions targeting individuals and entities involved in producing Russian ballistic weapons, launchers, and components. Claiming enforcement gaps within G7 jurisdictions, Zelenskyy urged international partners to shut down channels aiding Russia's oil refining capacity and fuel sector to impede Moscow's war effort.

"There are still gaps in the G7 jurisdictions. Our diplomats need to work on that. The fuel sector - everything helping Russia restore its oil refining capacity right now - must absolutely be stopped. We'll also be discussing this with Ukraine's ambassadors. We'll hold a global meeting soon. We need real results in every area: weapons for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia," Zelenskyy stated.

The Ukrainian leader held strategy sessions with Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, HUR Chief Kyrylo Budanov, and UN Representative Sergiy Kyslytsya to coordinate upcoming diplomatic engagements with US officials. "I just spoke with Umerov, Budanov, Kyslytsya, and Palisa about our diplomatic tasks with American partners. I expect the coming weeks won't be for nothing. America knows how to be effective. There were reports today from Drapatyi and Khmara on the frontline, on the use of our forces, and on supplies," Zelenskyy noted.

Strengthening International Security Collaboration

Zelenskyy also held discussions with the President of the United Arab Emirates regarding security collaboration in Europe and the Black Sea region, aiming to safeguard maritime trade routes and international food supplies. "Ukraine always helps those who help us - help Ukraine. And this year, Ukrainians have made a significant contribution to the security of our partners in the Gulf region," he highlighted. (ANI)