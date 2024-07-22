Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bangladesh unrest: Over 500 arrested over violent clashes, BSF opens 'special help desk' for students' return

    In a significant escalation of the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, over 500 individuals have been arrested in Dhaka as police intensify their efforts to quell the violence that has gripped the capital.

    Bangladesh unrest: Over 500 arrested over violent clashes, BSF opens 'special help desk' for students' return snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

    In a significant escalation of the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, over 500 individuals have been arrested in Dhaka as police intensify their efforts to quell the violence that has gripped the capital. The turmoil stems from widespread protests demanding the abolition of a controversial job quota system.

    The protests, which have resulted in the deaths of over 100 people, have prompted severe security measures. Law enforcement authorities have imposed a nationwide curfew in response to the clashes between demonstrators and police forces. The protesters are calling for the removal of a quota system that reserves up to 30 percent of government jobs for descendants of veterans from Bangladesh's 1971 war of independence against Pakistan.

    In response to the unrest, the Supreme Court of Bangladesh recently ruled to reduce the quota for veterans' descendants to 5 percent, allocating the remaining 93 percent of government jobs based on merit. Despite this judicial intervention, the violence has persisted, leading to a crackdown by the police and mass arrests.

    Amid the chaos, the Border Security Force (BSF) South Bengal Frontier has established "special help desks" at Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) along the India-Bangladesh border to facilitate the safe return of students from violence-torn Bangladesh. The BSF has been in constant communication with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to coordinate the evacuation, including night-time operations.

    To date, the BSF has successfully assisted in the repatriation of 572 Indian students, 133 Nepalese students, and four Bhutanese students. Special help desks have been set up at ICP Petrapole, LCS Gede, Ghojadanga, and Mahadipur to ensure the smooth and safe return of these students. The immigration desk at ICP Petrapole will now operate 24/7 to provide uninterrupted passage for returning students, according to BSF DIG A K Arya.

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reported that over 4,500 Indian students have returned from Bangladesh amidst the ongoing violence. In addition to Indian nationals, 500 Nepalese students, 38 Bhutanese students, and one Maldivian student have also been evacuated to India. The Indian missions in Bangladesh, including the High Commission in Dhaka and assistant high commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Khulna, have been actively coordinating these efforts.

    The MEA has been working with Indian authorities to ensure a smooth passage for returning citizens at land ports and airports. The Indian High Commission is also in touch with Bangladeshi civil aviation authorities and commercial airlines to maintain flight services between the two countries.

    The situation in Bangladesh remains volatile, with the government's measures to address the job quota issue yet to fully restore order. The international community continues to monitor the developments closely as efforts to secure the safety of foreign nationals persist.

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2024, 12:36 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From ramp to reality: Elon Musk's AI fashion show features Obama, Biden, Putin, and Modi (WATCH) AJR

    Elon Musk's AI fashion show featuring Modi, Biden, Putin, Pope and more breaks the Internet (WATCH)

    US election heats up: Kamala Harris and JD Vance bring Andhra vs Tamil Nadu flavour AJR

    US election heats up: Kamala Harris and JD Vance bring Andhra vs Tamil Nadu flavour

    Joe Biden bows to Democratic pressure, halts 2024 campaign; to serve full term AJR

    Joe Biden bows to Democratic pressure, halts 2024 campaign; to serve full term

    133 dead in Bangladesh protests: 'Shoot on sight' order enforced following deadly student unrest AJR

    133 dead in Bangladesh protests: 'Shoot on sight' order enforced following deadly student unrest

    Israeli airstrikes in Yemen kill three following Houthi drone attack on Tel Aviv; check details AJR

    Israeli airstrikes in Yemen kill three following Houthi drone attack on Tel Aviv; check details

    Recent Stories

    Economic Survey forecasts 6.5% to 7% growth for India's real GDP in 2024-25 AJR

    BREAKING: Economic Survey forecasts 6.5% to 7% growth for India's real GDP in 2024-25

    Sawan Somwar 2024: Onion to Milk; 6 foods you MUST avoid ATG

    Sawan Somwar 2024: Onion to Milk; 6 foods you MUST avoid

    Karnataka minister addresses IT work hour; ensures fair, beneficial changes for employees and employers

    Karnataka minister addresses IT work hour; ensures fair, beneficial changes for employees and employers

    Parliament debate intensifies as Rahul Gandhi questions NEET 2024 paper leak claims; check details AJR

    Parliament debate intensifies as Rahul Gandhi questions NEET 2024 paper leak claims; check details

    Joe Biden not running for US president: A look at his recent 7 gaffes gcw

    Joe Biden not running for US president: A look at his recent gaffes

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon