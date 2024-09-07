Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Guaranteed income of Rs. 1 Lakh per month with THIS home-based business!

    This article explores a lucrative low-investment, high-profit business idea: mushroom cultivation. It delves into the process of growing mushrooms at home, the materials needed, marketing strategies, and how to maximize profits, making it an ideal opportunity for those seeking financial independence.

    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 3:32 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 3:35 PM IST

    Many people aspire to earn money through business ventures. However, a lack of investment often hinders their aspirations. Fortunately, there are several businesses that can be started from home with minimal investment. Doctors emphasize the health benefits of consuming mushrooms, which are rich in nutrients. While we occasionally come across them in the market, they are primarily found in supermarkets and malls in major cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

    The scarcity of these exotic mushrooms creates a high demand. Globally, there are approximately 200 varieties of mushrooms, but only 10 are commonly consumed. Many believe that consuming mushrooms is unhealthy, but doctors assert that they are highly beneficial for health, particularly for boosting immunity. Button mushrooms are a popular variety worldwide, often mistakenly considered the only edible type. However, four other types are also edible and widely consumed in other countries.

    These mushrooms typically thrive in colder regions. Oyster mushrooms, in particular, grow rapidly, require low cultivation costs, and are in high demand. They are often dried and used in cooking and medicine. Shiitake mushrooms, known for their medicinal properties, are widely used in Asian countries, both in cuisine and medicine. Reishi mushrooms are another variety prized for their medicinal benefits. Milky mushrooms, commonly found in warmer regions like South India, can be cultivated with minimal investment.

    While button mushrooms are popular in India, they thrive in colder climates. Recently, they have been cultivated in air-conditioned rooms. Milky mushrooms, on the other hand, can be grown indoors with minimal investment, requiring a temperature of 30 to 35 degrees Celsius. They can be cultivated in plastic bags or trays using materials like rice bran, mushroom spawn or mycelium, and milk. To cultivate milky mushrooms, chop rice and soak it in chemical water.

    After drying, layer the rice in plastic bags, maintain a slightly moist environment, and add mushroom spawn. Create five such layers, seal the plastic bag tightly to prevent air leakage, and store it in a dark room without air or light for 21 days. Afterward, transfer the bags to a room with only light exposure. Cut open the plastic bag and apply pasteurized soil on both sides. Repeat this process for 4-5 days, and milky mushrooms will start to appear.

    Depending on the demand, mushrooms can be sold to hotels, restaurants, and supermarkets. Online direct sales are also an option, leveraging the health benefits of mushrooms for marketing. You can start with an investment of just Rs. 10,000 and increase it based on local demand. The market price for one kilogram of mushrooms is Rs. 200, while each mushroom bag costs around Rs. 50 to produce. Each bag yields one to one and a half kilograms of mushrooms, potentially tripling your investment. With an investment of Rs. 30,000 per month, you can earn a monthly income of Rs. 1 lakh. Investing more can lead to even higher earnings. Training in mushroom cultivation is essential and can be obtained from Krishi Vigyan Kendras or environmental organizations for optimal results. Mushroom farming is an excellent avenue for high profits with low investment.

