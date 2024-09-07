Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Start an Ice Cream Cone and Cup Business: Earn Rs 3,000 Daily Profit

    Looking for a profitable self-employment opportunity? Start an ice cream cone and cup manufacturing business with low investment. Earn up to ₹3,000 daily profit with this in-demand business idea. Learn about the process, costs, and marketing strategies.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 3:26 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 3:26 PM IST

    From kids to adults, everyone loves ice cream. A little sunshine and the craving for ice cream kicks in, right? Especially for kids, ice cream is the first thing they ask for wherever they go. Nowadays, no meal is complete without ice cream at any celebration. There's always a demand for it, regardless of the season. You can earn a good profit by starting a business of making ice cream cones and cups, which are so popular.

    article_image2

    Understand customer needs and research market prices for raw materials, costs, etc. The main ingredients required to make ice cream cones and cups are refined flour, sugar, ghee, dairy products, and flavoring extracts. These should be purchased in bulk from the market, which reduces the investment amount. After making the cones and cups, the packaging cost will be around Rs.5 to Rs.15. Apart from these, there will be expenses like electricity, water, and employee salaries.

    article_image3

    Licenses, Registrations |

    Banks provide loans to start small businesses. Investment can be raised through microfinance institutions. If you want to set up an ice cream cone and cup manufacturing company, you must obtain an FSSAI license (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India). Along with these, if it is a panchayat, you need to get panchayat permission, and if it is a city, you need to get municipal permissions.

    article_image4

    Production |

    A small cone making machine produces about 10-30 cones per minute. The production cost is around Rs.50 paise to Rs.2 per cone. A cone can be sold in the market for around Rs.2 to Rs.5. In cup production, it costs around Rs.75 paise to Rs.2 per cup. These can be sold in the market for around Rs.3 to Rs.6.

     

    article_image5

    Profits |

    If you make a cone for Rs.2, you can sell it in the market for up to Rs.5. That means a profit of around Rs.3 per cone. If you make a cup for Rs.2, you can sell it for up to Rs.6. That means a profit of around Rs.4 per cup. In this way, if you sell 1000 cones or cups a day, you can earn a profit of around Rs.3,000 from cones. You can pocket a profit of around Rs.4,000 from the cups. In this way, you can earn from Rs.90 thousand to Rs.1.20 lakh per month.
     

     

