Bangladesh university students threaten to slaughter cow, demand beef at Hindu canteen; spark outrage (WATCH)

In a disturbing turn of events, students at Dhaka University in Bangladesh gathered at Modhu's Canteen, bringing a live cow as part of a dramatic push to demand the right to eat beef on campus. The students, during the protest, threatened to slaughter the cow at the canteen, sparking outrage among Hindu community online.

Modhu's Canteen, named after Modhuda, a man from the Hindu community, has long been a cherished institution on Dhaka University's campus, steeped in the cultural and historical significance of both the university and the broader community.

A purported video of the students' protest shows them standing with a cow, raising slogans.

The video has gone viral on social media, leading to backlash from Hindus who feel the act is deeply insensitive and provocative.

