Bangladesh university students threaten to slaughter cow, demand beef at Hindu canteen; spark outrage (WATCH)

In a disturbing turn of events, students at Dhaka University in Bangladesh gathered at Modhu's Canteen, bringing a live cow as part of a dramatic push to demand the right to eat beef on campus.

Bangladesh university students threaten to slaughter cow, demand beef at Hindu canteen; sparks outrage (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 1:08 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 1:08 PM IST

In a disturbing turn of events, students at Dhaka University in Bangladesh gathered at Modhu's Canteen, bringing a live cow as part of a dramatic push to demand the right to eat beef on campus. The students, during the protest, threatened to slaughter the cow at the canteen, sparking outrage among Hindu community online.

Modhu's Canteen, named after Modhuda, a man from the Hindu community, has long been a cherished institution on Dhaka University's campus, steeped in the cultural and historical significance of both the university and the broader community.

A purported video of the students' protest shows them standing with a cow, raising slogans. 

Also read: Bangladesh man sneaks into India via jute field, records it; sparks border-security concern (WATCH)

The video has gone viral on social media, leading to backlash from Hindus who feel the act is deeply insensitive and provocative.

 

 

 

 

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CHILLING! Nostradamus and Baba Vanga's eerily similar predictions for 2025 unveiled dmn

CHILLING! Nostradamus and Baba Vanga's eerily similar predictions for 2025 unveiled

Did you know Elon Musk reportedly worked illegally in US in 1990s? Check details gcw

Did you know Elon Musk reportedly worked illegally in US in 1990s? Check details

India reiterates call for 'restraint' after Israeli strike on Iran, says concerned by evolving escalation snt

India reiterates call for 'restraint' after Israeli strikes on Iran, says concerned by evolving escalation

Iran says 'entitled and obligated' to defend itself after Israeli airstrikes, confirms death of two soldiers snt

Iran says 'entitled and obligated' to defend itself after Israeli airstrikes, confirms death of two soldiers

Iran air defense systems intercept Israeli strikes in dramatic new footage (WATCH) AJR

Iran's air defense systems intercept Israeli strikes in dramatic new footage (WATCH)

Recent Stories

CHILLING! Nostradamus and Baba Vanga's eerily similar predictions for 2025 unveiled dmn

CHILLING! Nostradamus and Baba Vanga's eerily similar predictions for 2025 unveiled

From Rs 1500 to Rs 3 crore business: A housewife's success story RTM

From Rs 1500 to Rs 3 crore business: A housewife's success story

7 feature-packed smartphones under Rs 50,000 gcw

7 feature-packed smartphones under Rs 50,000

Free Diwali LPG Cylinder Ujjwala Yojana Application Process anr

3 states announce free LPG cylinder for Diwali; Here's how to apply

Free Diwali LPG Cylinder Ujjwala Yojana Application Process anr

3 states announce free LPG cylinder for Diwali; Here's how to apply

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon