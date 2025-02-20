Trump signals potential new trade deal with China, praises Xi Jinping

Trump has said that his 'very good relationship' with Chinese President Xi Jinping could pave the way for a new trade agreement. Speaking on Air Force One, Trump recalled his 2020 trade deal with China but acknowledged a competitive dynamic.

Former US President Donald Trump stated that his "very good relationship" with Chinese President Xi Jinping could pave the way for a new trade agreement. Speaking on Air Force One, Trump recalled his 2020 trade deal with China but acknowledged a competitive dynamic, saying, "he loves China, and I love the USA."

China urges dialogue over trade disputes

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun responded by emphasizing that trade wars benefit no one and urged for a resolution through dialogue based on equality and mutual respect. He reaffirmed China’s stance on protecting its economic interests.

Trump's vision for a new trade deal

According to the New York Times, Trump is eyeing a deal that involves increased Chinese investments and purchasing commitments from Beijing. Despite China falling short of its $200 billion purchase commitment in the 2020 deal, Trump’s advisors suggest he aims to negotiate directly with Xi on trade and nuclear security issues.

Rising US-China tensions over tariffs

Tensions between the US and China remain high over trade, cybersecurity, Taiwan, and human rights. Trump recently imposed an additional 10% tariff on all Chinese imports, leading Beijing to retaliate with up to 15% tariffs on US goods and a WTO complaint. He also signed executive orders imposing 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, effective March 12.

Trump’s stance on TikTok

Trump reiterated his interest in keeping TikTok operational but under American ownership. He suggested that the US should own 50% of the Chinese app to protect American jobs and prevent economic benefits from going to China.

Future US-China relations under Trump

Despite economic tensions, Trump wrote on Truth Social in January that he and Xi Jinping could collaborate to promote global peace and security. He expressed confidence in solving major issues through diplomatic engagement.

