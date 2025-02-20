Spain's ex-football chief found guilty of sexual assault for forced kiss on Jenni Hermoso, fined 10,800 euros

Rubiales, 47, was found guilty of sexual assault but was acquitted of coercion, a charge he faced alongside three other defendants.

Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 6:21 PM IST

Former Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales has been sentenced to a fine of 10,800 euros for sexual assault in connection with the controversial kiss he gave national player Jenni Hermoso during the 2023 Women's World Cup awards ceremony. The ruling was delivered on Thursday by the National Court of Spain.

Rubiales, 47, was found guilty of sexual assault but was acquitted of coercion, a charge he faced alongside three other defendants. Judge Francisco de Jorge Fernández-Prieto determined that while the kiss was non-consensual and constituted sexual assault under Spanish law, the evidence did not sufficiently establish that Hermoso had been subjected to illegal pressure to defend Rubiales publicly.

The incident occurred on August 20, 2023, following Spain’s World Cup triumph in Sydney, Australia. During the medal ceremony, Rubiales forcefully grabbed Hermoso by the head and kissed her on the mouth, an act that was broadcast worldwide and sparked widespread condemnation. The incident led to intense scrutiny of Rubiales and broader discussions about sexism in sports and leadership roles.

Spanish legal reforms had reclassified non-consensual physical contact of this nature as sexual assault, leading to criminal charges against Rubiales. Prosecutor Marta Durántez Gil had sought a prison sentence of two and a half years, but the court ultimately imposed a financial penalty instead.

The ruling brings an end to months of legal proceedings that saw Rubiales resign from his position as head of the Spanish Football Federation amid immense public and institutional pressure. His actions had previously led FIFA to impose a three-year ban from all football-related activities, further tarnishing his reputation within the sport.

