IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit completes 11000 ODI runs, surpasses Tendulkar in record list

Rohit Sharma has become the fourth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli to complete the 11000 runs in ODI cricket. 

IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit completes 11000 ODI runs, surpasses Tendulkar in Indian record list
Hrishikesh Damodar
Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 7:12 PM IST

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has added another feather in his international career during the Champions Trophy 2025 Group A match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, February 20. 

Rohit Sharma has completed the 11,000 ODI runs, becoming the fourth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli to achieve this milestone in the format. Overall, the 37-year-old is just the 10th batter to reach this landmark in the history of ODI cricket, with the first being former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar in 2002. 

Additionally, Rohit Sharma became the second-fastest batter after his India teammate and former captain Virat Kohli to accomplish the 11,000-run milestone in ODI cricket, completing the feat in 261 innings. The Indian skipper has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, who took 286 innings to reach the same mark. Rohit Sharma was also the second-fastest batter to complete 10,000 ODI runs, achieving the feat in 241 innings in 2023. 

Rohit mounted 11,000 runs when he hit the ball for a (boundary or six) off Mustafizur Rahman in the 4th over of India’s 229-run chase. 

(More to follow...)

