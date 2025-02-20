Microsoft Stock Trends On Stocktwits After CEO Satya Nadella Unveils Majorana 1 Quantum Computing Chip: Retail’s Exuberant

The company expects the quantum chip to help it develop a “truly meaningful” quantum computer within years.

Microsoft Stock Trends On Stocktwits After CEO Satya Nadella Unveils Majorana 1 Quantum Computing Chip: Retail’s Exuberant
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Software giant Microsoft Corp.’s (MSFT) shares trended on Stocktwits, with retail sentiment improving as investors weighed in on a couple of technology breakthroughs announced on Wednesday.

In a blog post, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced Majorana 1–the company’s quantum processing unit built on a “topological core.” The executive said 20 years of pursuit helped the company create an “entirely new state of matter unlocked by a new class of materials, topoconductors, that enable a fundamental leap in computing.”

Nadella noted that the qubits created with topoconductors are faster, more reliable,  smaller, and are 1/100th of a millimeter. “We now have a clear path to a million-qubit process,” he said.

The topological core powering Majorana is reliable by design, incorporating error resistance at the hardware level, ensuring stability.

Microsoft expects the quantum chip to help it develop a “truly meaningful” quantum computer within years.

Incidentally, rival Alphabet, Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) announced its “Willow” quantum chip in early December,  claiming that it can reduce errors exponentially and perform a standard benchmark computation in under five minutes.

Separately, Microsoft announced Muse, its first World and Human Action Model (WHAM),  a generative artificial intelligence (AI) model of video game. Muse can generate game visuals, controller actions, or both.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Microsoft stock turned ‘bullish’ (67/100) from the ‘bearish’ sentiment that prevailed a day ago. The message volume perked up to a ‘high’ level.

msft-sentiment.png MSFT sentiment and message volume February 20, premarket as of 7:34 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

The stock was among the top ten trending tickers on the platform.

A watcher said Microsoft stock could explode toward the $500 level on the quantum chip news.

Another user eyed a run-up and a potential split announcement from the company.

In premarket trading, Microsoft stock rose 0.42% to $415.66. The stock is down about 1.6% this year, reversing some of the 13% gain it recorded in 2024.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Targa Reports Record Q4 Adjusted Operating Profit, But Revenue Falls Short Of Street Expectations: Retail Gets More Bearish

Targa Reports Record Q4 Adjusted Operating Profit, But Revenue Falls Short Of Street Expectations: Retail Gets More Bearish

Pi Network’s Token Plunges After Volatile Mainnet Debut, Sparking Frustration Among Retail Traders

Pi Network’s Token Plunges After Volatile Mainnet Debut, Sparking Frustration Among Retail Traders

Palantir Stock Stares At More Losses, But Analyst Calls It ‘Game-Changing’ Software Play - Retail Mood Sours

Palantir Stock Stares At More Losses, But Analyst Calls It ‘Game-Changing’ Software Play - Retail Mood Sours

XRP Jumps As SEC Reviews ETF Filings, Brazil Approves First Spot ETF – Retail Sentiment Remains Bearish

XRP Jumps As SEC Reviews ETF Filings, Brazil Approves First Spot ETF – Retail Sentiment Remains Bearish

Obsidian Energy Stock Gains After-Hours On Asset Sale To InPlay Oil: Retail Stays Bearish

Obsidian Energy Stock Gains After-Hours On Asset Sale To InPlay Oil: Retail Stays Bearish

Recent Stories

Targa Reports Record Q4 Adjusted Operating Profit, But Revenue Falls Short Of Street Expectations: Retail Gets More Bearish

Targa Reports Record Q4 Adjusted Operating Profit, But Revenue Falls Short Of Street Expectations: Retail Gets More Bearish

IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit completes 11000 ODI runs, surpasses Tendulkar in Indian record list HRD

IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit completes 11000 ODI runs, surpasses Tendulkar in record list

IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Towhid Hridoy lauded for completing his century while battling cramps HRD

IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Towhid Hridoy lauded for completing his century while battling cramps

WWE: Asuka to Bronson Reed, superstars currently injured and return expectations dmn

WWE: Asuka to Bronson Reed, superstars currently injured and return expectations

Trump signals potential new trade deal with China, praises Xi Jinping ddr

Trump signals potential new trade deal with China, praises Xi Jinping

Recent Videos

Rahul Gandhi's EMOTIONAL Prayers in Rae Bareli & Constituency Tour!

Rahul Gandhi's EMOTIONAL Prayers in Rae Bareli & Constituency Tour!

Video Icon
VIRAL VIDEO: Shocking Elevator Dispute Between Woman and Child Over Pet Dog in Greater Noida!

VIRAL VIDEO: Shocking Elevator Dispute Between Woman and Child Over Pet Dog in Greater Noida!

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Sets VISION for ‘Viksit Delhi,’ Plans AARTI at Yamuna Ghat Before Cabinet Meet!

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Sets VISION for ‘Viksit Delhi,’ Plans AARTI at Yamuna Ghat Before Cabinet Meet!

Video Icon
Man JUMPS OFF Truck Just in Time, Escapes Major Mishap! #viralvideo

Man JUMPS OFF Truck Just in Time, Escapes Major Mishap! #viralvideo

Video Icon
Rekha Gupta’s Journey: Proud Son TRIBUTES to Delhi’s New CM!

Rekha Gupta’s Journey: Proud Son TRIBUTES to Delhi’s New CM!

Video Icon