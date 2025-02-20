GRSE bags refit order of Mauritius warship Barracuda worth Rs 123 crore

India's Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) has signed a major refit contract worth over Rs 123 crore for the Mauritius Government Ship MCGS Barracuda.

GRSE bags refit order of Mauritius warship Barracuda worth Rs 123 crore ddr
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 7:18 PM IST

New Delhi: Aiming to further its effort to bolster maritime security and support strategic island nations in the Indian Ocean Region, India will be refitting the Mauritius Government Ship MCGS Barracuda, which it had exported to the island nation in 2015. An official told that the GRSE bagged the order worth over Rs 123 crore.

The refitting project will be carried out by the Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE). The Mauritius Government Ship MCGS Barracuda is an offshore patrol vessel of its National Coast Guard.

Built by the GRSE, the MCGS Barracuda was commissioned at Port Louis on March 12, 2015 – a landmark event celebrated on Mauritius’ National Day in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritius’ Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth.

It must be noted that the MCGS Barracuda was the first warship exported and delivered by an Indian shipyard.

Also read: India, Egypt special forces exercise CYCLONE–III underway in Rajasthan

GRSE in a statement said: “The new refit project underscores GRSE’s commitment to excellence and its growing role as a global leader in ship refit services.”

“In a recent success story, GRSE completed the refit of the Seychelles National Coast Guard Vessel PS Zoroaster and concluded the work on May 25, 2024—one month ahead of schedule—earning accolades from the ministry of external affairs and the National Coast Guard, Seychelles.”

In 2011, GRSE and Mauritius government inked a contract agreement for the design, construction and supply of Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) worth USD 58.5 million.

The vessel has a length of 74.10 metre and a width of 11.40 metre, with a maximum speed of 20 knots and an approximate displacement of 1,300 tonnes.

Also read: The future of Indian naval aviation: Powering maritime dominance with Next-Gen technology

