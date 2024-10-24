Bangladesh man sneaks into India via jute field, records it; sparks border-security concern (WATCH)

A video has surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) showing a Bangladeshi man casually crossing into India via jute field undermining the nation's border security and challenging its territorial integrity.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 5:26 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 5:35 PM IST

In a brazen display of audacity, a purported video has surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) showing a Bangladeshi man casually crossing into India via jute field undermining the nation's border security and challenging its territorial integrity. The footage, now widely shared, has sparked outrage among citizens and raised serious concerns about India's border defenses.

In the now-viral video, the man can be seen showing his viewers how to sneak into India illegally. He effortlessly crosses from Bangladesh into India and records the entire border transition. His cavalier attitude has drawn attention not only to the porous nature of the border but also to the potential dangers it poses in terms of illegal immigration, smuggling, and other unlawful activities.

Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of this viral video

The alleged video has spurred outrage, with many questioning the efficacy of India's border management. 

 

Also read: Viral video shows Bangladeshi men poking fun, infiltrating into India, sparks border security concern (WATCH)

The Indo-Bangladesh border, spanning over 4,000 kilometers, has long been a hotspot for illegal crossings, but the ease with which individuals are bypassing security is alarming. Despite efforts to erect fences and deploy the Border Security Force (BSF) along key stretches, the videos highlight weak spots that need urgent attention.

