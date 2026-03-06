Human remains found near Wos River in Bali have been confirmed through DNA testing as those of Ukrainian tourist Igor Komarov, who was kidnapped in February. The 28-year-old was abducted while riding a scooter and a disturbing ransom video later showed him begging his parents for $10 million. Police believe he was held at villa before being killed.

A horrifying case in Bali has taken a grim turn after police confirmed that severed body parts found on a beach belong to a Ukrainian tourist who had been kidnapped earlier this year. The victim, 28-year-old Igor Komarov, disappeared in February after being abducted in what police believe was a carefully planned operation. His case drew global attention after a disturbing ransom video surfaced online showing him injured and begging his parents to pay a huge sum of money for his release.

Authorities have now confirmed through DNA testing that the human remains discovered on the island match Komarov. The discovery has raised many questions about the violent kidnapping and the people behind it.

Body parts discovered near Wos River

The remains were discovered near the mouth of the Wos River on Bali's eastern coast. Police said several body parts were found, including a severed head, a right leg, parts of the chest, thighs and internal organs.

Initial examinations suggested the victim had died around three days before the remains were discovered. At first, investigators said there was an 80% possibility that the remains belonged to Igor Komarov, according to a Daily Mail report. Further testing was required to confirm his identity.

The condition of the body made identification difficult because the remains had already started decomposing. However, investigators noticed tattoos on the body parts that appeared similar to the tattoos Komarov had on his body.

This raised strong suspicions that the remains were linked to the missing tourist.

DNA test confirms identity

Forensic experts later carried out detailed DNA testing to confirm the identity of the remains. According to Bali Police Senior Commissioner Ariasandy, six different samples were taken from the body parts.

These included samples from a molar tooth, a collarbone, a fragment of the thigh bone (femur), a rib bone, a toe bone and part of the shin bone. The samples were tested at the police forensic laboratory in Jakarta.

Authorities then compared the DNA with samples provided by Komarov’s parents. The results confirmed a match with his mother’s DNA.

“Based on the DNA test results, the body parts are identical to the victim,” Senior Commissioner Ariasandy said.

This officially confirmed that the remains belonged to Igor Komarov.

Tourist abducted in planned attack

Komarov was reportedly kidnapped on February 15 while riding a scooter in the Jimbaran area of Bali’s Badung district. Witness reports and police findings suggest the kidnapping was carried out by several men travelling in multiple vehicles.

Investigators believe the operation was highly organised and carried out in a coordinated manner. The attackers allegedly intercepted Komarov while he was on the road and forced him into a vehicle.

After the kidnapping, he was reportedly taken to a luxury villa in Tabanan, located on Bali’s mid-western coast.

Disturbing ransom video appears online

The case became widely known after a disturbing video appeared online showing Komarov injured and pleading for help. The video was shared on a Telegram channel and quickly spread on social media.

In the footage, Komarov appeared badly beaten with visible bruises around his eyes. He also appeared to have lost one hand.

Speaking through tears, he begged his parents to pay a ransom of 10 million dollars. In the video, Komarov claimed the kidnappers were connected to a criminal group that accused his father of taking money from them.

“Mummy, Daddy, I beg you, help me please,” he said in the clip.

He also said that his captors had already chopped off some of his limbs and that he had broken legs and injured ribs. Komarov warned his parents that he might die if they did not send the money quickly.

Authorities have not officially confirmed the authenticity of the video, but it became an important part of the investigation.

Investigation leads police to Bali villa

During their investigation, police traced GPS data from a rented minibus believed to be used during the kidnapping. The GPS data led investigators to a villa in Tabanan. Police believe the ransom video may have been recorded at this property. When officers searched the villa, they found blood stains that were later confirmed through forensic testing to match Komarov’s DNA.

Investigators also discovered a phone and a bag believed to belong to him.

These findings strengthened the theory that Komarov had been held at the villa after his abduction.

Suspects identified in kidnapping case

Police have identified several suspects believed to be involved in the kidnapping. One foreign national, identified only as “CH”, was arrested earlier this week in West Nusa Tenggara.

Investigators say he allegedly rented the vehicle linked to the kidnapping. Police also claim he used a fake Belgian passport when renting the car. However, authorities said that CH was not directly involved in carrying out the kidnapping itself.

In addition to him, police have named six other suspects connected to the case. They have been identified by their initials as RM, BK, AS, VN, SM and DH.

According to investigators, four of these suspects are believed to have already left Bali through the island’s international airport. The remaining suspects may still be hiding somewhere in Indonesia.

All six suspects have now been placed on Indonesia’s wanted list. Authorities have also issued an Interpol Red Notice, asking law enforcement agencies around the world to help track them down.

Girlfriend’s social media posts

At the time of the kidnapping, Komarov had been visiting Bali with his girlfriend, social media influencer Yesa Mishalova. She has nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram. Just one day before the abduction, the couple posted a photograph together on social media.

The post was shared on Valentine’s Day and showed them posing together. The caption read: “F*** 14 February, love you everyday.”

Investigators have suggested that such posts may have accidentally revealed their location to the kidnappers. However, there is no official confirmation that the criminals used social media to track the couple.

Father’s background attracts attention

Another part of the investigation has focused on Komarov’s family background. His father, Oleksandr 'Narik' Petrovsky, is a businessman from the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

According to regional media reports, Petrovsky is a powerful figure with wide business and political connections. Some reports have also suggested he has alleged links to criminal networks.

In the ransom video, Komarov appeared to tell his parents that the kidnappers were accusing his father of taking 10 million dollars from them. He begged them to return the money so he could be released.

However, authorities have not confirmed the exact motive behind the kidnapping.

Search continues for suspects

Police in Bali say the investigation is ongoing. Detectives are now focusing on locating the remaining suspects and uncovering the full details of the crime. Authorities believe the kidnapping was planned in advance and carried out by a group with clear roles.

Investigators are working with international law enforcement agencies to track the suspects who may have fled the country. The shocking case has deeply disturbed both residents and tourists on the popular holiday island.

Bali is known worldwide as a peaceful tourist destination and violent crimes like this are extremely rare. For now, investigators say their main priority is to capture those responsible and bring them to justice.