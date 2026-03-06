India has asked oil refineries to increase LPG production amid rising tensions in West Asia and concerns about global fuel supply disruptions. Officials say the country has sufficient crude reserves and no immediate LPG shortage. Russia remains India’s largest oil supplier, providing up to 1.7 million barrels per day.

Growing tensions in West Asia, especially involving Iran, the United States and Israel, have triggered fresh concerns about global oil and gas supplies. As the situation becomes more uncertain, the Indian government has started reviewing how crude oil is used across the country.

Officials say the government is working on plans to prioritise the use of crude oil if the conflict affects global supply chains. However, authorities have also reassured citizens that India currently has sufficient crude oil reserves and there is no immediate shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The government has already instructed oil refineries to increase LPG production to ensure that domestic demand remains stable even if supply from the Middle East faces disruption.

Government asks refineries to boost LPG output

India has asked oil refineries to maximise LPG production using available resources. Officials have directed domestic producers to prioritise LPG output by making full use of available propane and butane supplies.

This decision comes after supply disruptions in West Asia raised concerns about the steady flow of fuel to global markets. LPG is widely used in Indian homes for cooking, and ensuring its availability is considered essential for household energy security.

Government sources emphasised that there is currently no shortage of LPG in the country. However, increasing domestic production is seen as a precautionary step to avoid any future supply problems.

India’s heavy dependence on LPG imports

India is the second-largest importer of LPG in the world. Last year, the country consumed around 33.15 million metric tonnes of the fuel.

About two-thirds of this demand is met through imports. A very large share of these imports comes from West Asia, which supplies roughly 85 to 90 percent of India’s imported LPG.

Because of this heavy dependence on the region, any conflict or supply disruption there can quickly affect global markets and create pressure on countries like India.

That is why policymakers are focusing on increasing domestic output wherever possible.

Debate grows over Russian oil purchases

At the same time, a political debate has emerged in India regarding the country’s continued purchase of crude oil from Russia.

Some opposition voices have suggested that India may need approval from the United States to continue importing Russian oil, especially after reports that Washington temporarily eased tariff pressures during the ongoing Iran-US-Israel tensions.

However, many experts say this interpretation is misleading and does not reflect how India manages its energy policy.

Russia remains India’s biggest oil supplier

According to available data, Russia continued to be India’s largest crude oil supplier in February 2026.

Indian refiners imported between 1.0 million and 1.7 million barrels of Russian crude oil per day during that month. This represents around 25 to 30 percent of India’s total crude imports.

In monthly terms, that equals roughly 28 to 48 million barrels of Russian oil purchased during February.

Put simply, India has been importing about 10 lakh barrels of Russian oil every day.

These figures show that India’s oil imports from Russia remain significant despite global political tensions.

Why India continues buying Russian crude

Energy experts explain that India’s oil purchases are guided mainly by economic and strategic needs.

India imports more than 85 percent of the crude oil it consumes. Because of this dependence, the government must constantly balance several factors, including oil prices, supply stability, global conflicts and domestic inflation.

Buying oil at lower prices helps reduce the cost of transportation, electricity generation and manufacturing. It also helps protect household budgets by limiting fuel price increases.

For a country with more than 1.4 billion people, energy security remains a top priority.

Shift in oil sourcing after Ukraine war

India’s energy strategy changed significantly after the Russia-Ukraine war began in 2022.

Western sanctions led Russia to sell crude oil at discounted prices to new buyers. Indian refiners quickly took advantage of these lower prices and increased imports from Russia.

This move helped India reduce the impact of rising global oil prices. The government supported this approach because it helped protect the economy and consumers from fuel price shocks.

Today, Russia remains one of several key suppliers in India’s diversified energy network.

India stresses strategic autonomy in energy policy

Government officials have repeatedly said that India’s energy decisions are based on national interest and market conditions.

India maintains diplomatic relations with several major energy suppliers, including the United States, Russia and Gulf nations. Negotiations involving trade, tariffs and energy cooperation are normal between large economies.

However, experts stress that such discussions do not mean India requires “permission” from any country to buy oil.

Instead, India follows a policy of strategic autonomy, meaning it makes independent decisions based on its economic needs.

Global tensions increase importance of diversification

The current geopolitical situation has made energy diversification even more important.

With tensions rising in West Asia and reports that Qatar temporarily halted gas production due to the conflict, global energy markets are under increasing pressure.

In such situations, experts say governments must widen their supply options instead of limiting them.

For India, this means continuing to buy oil from multiple sources, including Russia, while also maintaining strong relationships with suppliers in the Middle East and other regions.

A pragmatic approach to energy security

India’s energy policy today is largely pragmatic rather than ideological. The government’s main objective is to ensure a steady supply of affordable fuel for the country’s population and economy.

By increasing LPG production, maintaining oil imports from multiple partners and carefully monitoring global markets, India is trying to reduce risks during an uncertain period in global energy politics.

Officials say the country will continue to adapt its energy strategy depending on market conditions and geopolitical developments.