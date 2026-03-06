Amid regional airspace restrictions, Emirates is operating a reduced flight schedule. The airline is prioritising existing bookings and working to restore full network operations, with a near-normal schedule anticipated in the coming days.

Emirates on Friday said it is currently operating a reduced flight schedule following the partial reopening of regional airspace, while working to gradually restore its full network operations.

In a post on X, the airline said it is prioritising passengers who already have bookings and advised travellers to confirm their flights before heading to the airport. Following the partial re-opening of regional airspace, Emirates is operating a reduced flight schedule while working to restore full network operations. ✈️ Flights to these destinations are currently operating: https://t.co/A2RdND1Gjr. 🎫 Customers can check availability and… pic.twitter.com/CsXg1RBhBq — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) March 6, 2026

"Following the partial re-opening of regional airspace, Emirates is operating a reduced flight schedule while working to restore full network operations," the airline said.

The airline also urged customers to check the status of their flights before travelling. "We are accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority. Customers should only proceed to the airport if they have a confirmed booking," it added.

Operational Update and Restoration Plans

Providing an update on operations, Emirates said it had already resumed services to several destinations and expects a near-normal schedule soon. "The airline anticipates a return to 100% of its network within the coming days, subject to airspace availability and the fulfilment of all operational requirements. Safety, as ever, remains paramount as is our duty of care," the airline said.

According to the airline, about 30,000 passengers departed from Dubai on Emirates flights on Thursday as services gradually resumed.

By March 7, the airline expects to significantly scale up its operations. "By tomorrow, 7 March, Emirates will have 106 daily return flights operating to 83 destinations, representing almost 60% of our route network," it said.

Capacity Updates for Key Markets

The airline added that it has increased capacity in several high-demand markets, particularly in the UK and India.

"In the UK alone, the airline will be operating 11 daily flights across five airports by 7 March, reflecting the strength of travel demand between the UAE and UK. Additional capacity is being deployed across India, with Emirates scaling up to 22 daily flights, serving all nine of its Indian gateways by tomorrow, 7 March," Emirates said.

In the US, the carrier said it continues to maintain connectivity with multiple destinations. "In the United States, Emirates currently operates to seven of its American gateways, ensuring continued connectivity between the US and the UAE during this period," the airline said.

Ongoing Monitoring

The airline said it is closely monitoring the situation and adjusting operations accordingly. "We continue to monitor the situation closely and adapt our operations accordingly," it added, urging customers to follow updates on its official website and social media channels.

Context of Airspace Restrictions

This comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries as the conflict now entered its seventh day.

Tehran responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region. (ANI)