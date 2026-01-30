A 28-year-old woman, Tannu Singh, who worked as a model, was found dead at her home in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar. Her family claims she was hurt after her husband jokingly called her 'bandariya', which caused emotional distress.

A tragic incident has been reported from Indira Nagar in Lucknow, where a 28-year-old woman, identified as Tannu Singh, was found dead at her home. Tannu was involved in modelling work and lived with her husband Rahul Singh in Sector-14 of the area.

According to police and family members, Tannu allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday evening. Her death has left the family in deep shock and raised questions about emotional distress and sensitivity within families.

Family’s claim about the incident

Tannu’s family has claimed that she was deeply hurt after her husband allegedly called her 'bandariya' (monkey) in a joking manner during a family conversation. They believe this remark may have affected her emotionally and pushed her to take the extreme step, according to report by TV9 Hindi.

Family members said Tannu was very sensitive about her appearance and her modelling career, and such comments hurt her deeply.

Events leading up to the death

Tannu’s sister Anjali told police that earlier that day, the family had gone to Sitapur to visit a relative. After returning home in the evening, the family members were sitting together and talking casually.

During this time, Rahul Singh allegedly made the remark while joking. Tannu reportedly felt insulted and upset. She left the room and went to her bedroom. Family members believed she would calm down after some time.

About one hour later, when the family called her for dinner and received no response, they became worried. They went to her room and found her unresponsive. Police were immediately informed.

Police action and investigation

The Indira Nagar police reached the spot and took custody of the body. A post-mortem examination was conducted, after which the body was handed over to the family.

Police officials said that no written complaint has been filed so far by the family. An investigating officer stated that the initial findings suggest emotional distress due to a family issue, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Police added that if the family submits a formal complaint, further legal action will be taken accordingly.

Family in shock, no complaint yet

Tannu’s family members are said to be in severe emotional shock and are still coming to terms with the loss. They told police that Tannu had a strong passion for modelling and had been working actively in the field.

Authorities said they are proceeding carefully and sensitively, given the nature of the case.

A reminder on ,mental health, sensitivity

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of emotional sensitivity, especially within families. Experts often stress that words spoken casually can have a deep impact on someone already under emotional pressure.

Police said the investigation will continue to understand all circumstances surrounding the death.