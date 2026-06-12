A Bali-based entrepreneur has gone viral online after sharing a WhatsApp exchange with an employee who was wanting to return to work despite suffering dizziness following a motorbike accident.

A Bali-based entrepreneur has gone viral online after sharing a WhatsApp exchange with an employee who was wanting to return to work despite suffering dizziness following a motorbike accident. Frolga, founder of a Bali company, posted a screenshot of the conversation on Threads with the caption: "Bali. I pay for their medical insurance!"

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The viral exchange showed employee informed his boss that he had fallen off his motorbike and was uncertain whether he would be fit enough to report to work the following day.

"Boss, I fell off my motorbike earlier, so if it's still painful tomorrow, I'll ask for permission not to come to work and will be replaced by Tama, Boss," the employee wrote.

He added, "But if it gets better, I will come in tomorrow, Boss. I'll try to come in."

Frolga immediately shifted his focus to the employee’s wellbeing, urging him to stay home and seek professional medical attention.

"Stay home! Did you go to the hospital? You might have a concussion," he replied. However, the employee appeared hesitant to visit a doctor right away.

"No, Boss. I will try taking painkillers and headache medication first, and I will see you this afternoon, Boss," he wrote, adding that he would only seek medical help if the pain became severe.

Concerned that the injury could be more serious than it appeared, Frolga continued to push for medical evaluation. When the employee later updated him, saying, "Now it's just a little sore, and I'm a little dizzy, Boss. It doesn't hurt too much," the employer quickly responded, "Dizziness is a sign of a concussion."

The conversation went viral with many praising the entrepreneur for putting his employee’s health ahead of work obligations. Others speculated that the employee may have been worried about losing his job if he took time off to recover.

"I think he fears losing his job. I hope he's okay," one person said.

Addressing those concerns, Frolga clarified that the worker had long-term job security and had been with the company for years.

"He has worked for me on a permanent contract for more than three years now, and I keep trying to get them to embrace modern science.”

Frolga added, “I believe in humility. If you treat people right, they will repay you.”