Taiwan's Defence Ministry said it detected 4 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels, and 9 official ships on Sunday, with 2 jets crossing the median line. On Saturday, 14 PLA aircraft were detected, with 11 crossing the line into Taiwan's ADIZ.

Chinese Military Activity Intensifies

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Sunday said it detected 4 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 9 official ships operating around Taiwan up until 6 am. The ministry said 2 out of the 4 aircraft sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"4 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 9 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," MND wrote on X. 4 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 9 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and… pic.twitter.com/vsLz1nTc8u — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 9, 2026

Earlier on Saturday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said 14 sorties of People's Liberation Army aircraft, 6 People's Liberation Army Navy vessels and 8 official ships were detected operating around Taiwan. "14 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 8 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 11 out of 14 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," the MND wrote on X.

Taiwan Bolsters Defence Capabilities

Meanwhile, Focus Taiwan reported how earlier in June, Taiwan's first domestically built submarine departed from the Port of Kaohsiung for its latest round of sea trials that included dive tests. Citing the Military News Agency, Focus Taiwan said that the trial marked the submarine's 15th sea trial overall and ninth submerged navigation test.

Historical Context of China-Taiwan Tensions

The development comes amid the backdrop of China continuing to increase the intensity of its military activity around Taiwan. China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)