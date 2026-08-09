Two women in southern China have discovered that a hospital mix-up at birth sent their lives down completely different paths — only for them to uncover the truth 37 years later.

Two women in southern China have discovered that a hospital mix-up at birth sent their lives down completely different paths — only for them to uncover the truth 37 years later. Huang Xiaolin and Li Hui were born just 55 minutes apart at Qingyuan People’s Hospital in Qingyuan, Guangdong province, in October 1989, according to China Newsweek. A maternity ward error allegedly resulted in the newborns being switched, leaving each girl to grow up in the other’s biological family.

At the time, nurses briefly showed the newborns to their mothers before taking them to a nursery. Both babies were dressed in identical hospital clothing. The ward did not use identification wristbands, instead relying on name cards tucked inside each baby’s swaddling. Exactly how the mix-up occurred remains unclear.

Two Lives, Drastically Different Upbringings

Huang was raised in a relatively comfortable household by adoptive parents who worked for the government. However, her childhood was shadowed by doubts about her identity.

Her adoptive father noticed that she had a different blood type and bore little physical resemblance to him. He eventually suspected his wife of infidelity. The couple divorced when Huang was just five, leaving her in the care of her adoptive mother.

As she grew older, Huang recalled an emotionally distant relationship with her adoptive father. Hoping to repair their strained bond, she underwent a DNA test in 2022. Instead, the test delivered a devastating revelation: neither of the people she had believed were her parents was biologically related to her.

With help from police, Huang eventually traced her biological family in April last year. Her search led her to Li Hui — the woman who had unknowingly been switched with her at birth.

Li, meanwhile, had grown up in a far more financially difficult household. Her adoptive parents ran a small grocery store, but during her primary school years, her adoptive father lost the family's savings in an investment scam.

The family was forced to survive on odd jobs, and Li eventually dropped out of secondary school to help support them. Over the years, she worked as a tour guide, hotel receptionist and salesperson.

The workload and financial hardship eventually took a toll on her health. Li developed a blood disorder and later underwent surgery to remove her thyroid.

Separated by a Hospital Error, Living Just 4 Km Apart

When Huang and Li finally met at a café, they described the encounter as “nervous, exciting, and slightly awkward.”

For Li, one detail was particularly staggering: she had spent her entire life living just four kilometres from her biological parents without knowing it.

The revelation left her grappling with a haunting question — how different might her life have been if the hospital had never made the mistake?

Huang, too, was forced to confront the consequences of the switch, wondering whether the error had robbed her of a childhood free from suspicion and emotional estrangement.

Despite the painful discovery, both women have reportedly chosen to maintain ties with the families who raised them.

Li said her adoptive mother has no pension and continues to depend on her support. Huang's adoptive mother, meanwhile, has expressed no desire to interfere with the other family’s life.

Hospital Records Missing

The women later approached the hospital seeking their original birth records. However, they were told the files could not be located.

Huang was also informed that some of the staff members involved in the maternity ward had since retired, while others had died, potentially making it even harder to establish exactly how the mix-up happened.

The two women are now seeking 2.6 million yuan (US$385,000) in combined compensation from the hospital. The case is scheduled to be heard on August 13.