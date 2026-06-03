An employee returning from a 10-day vacation expected nothing than a routine confirmation from his boss about resuming work. Instead, he received a message that has sparked a conversation about workplace culture.

An employee returning from a 10-day vacation expected nothing than a routine confirmation from his boss about resuming work. Instead, he received a message that has sparked a conversation about workplace culture.

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The exchange was shared on Reddit’s r/IndianWorkplace forum under the title, “Went on a 10-day vacation, informed I’m back tomorrow, got told by the big boss to take one more day to settle in.”

According to the post, the employee had just wrapped up a 10-day holiday and messaged the company’s founder to inform him that he would be logging back in the next day. He was pleasantly surprised by the response that followed.

A screenshot attached to the post showed the employee writing, “Hi, I'm back from Bangalore now and will be resuming work from tomorrow. Just wanted to keep you informed.”

“Sounds good, take tomorrow off as well and get yourself settled. You can pick things up from Wednesday,” the founder replied.

The employee later revealed that the gesture left him feeling genuinely appreciated and respected.

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“I was on a 10-day vacation and informed the founder that I would be returning to work the next day. Instead of confirming my return, he told me to take an additional day off to relax and ease back in before starting again,” he wrote.

“As someone who moved from a stern corporate background, this made me feel great and valued,” he said.

The post quickly gained traction, drawing reactions from professionals who contrasted the founder’s considerate approach with the realities of many modern workplaces.

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